Four riders suspended for careless jockeying

Jockey Rizuan Shafiq has been suspended for four Singapore race days over two charges of careless riding at Kranji on Saturday.

As he is riding tomorrow, he will be out of action from Feb 3 to March 5.

He picked up two race days for steering Kwazi outwards passing the 500m mark in Race 2, when insufficiently clear of Sir Elton, who was checked.

He was suspended another two race days in the following event on Brutus.

Approaching the 1,000m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Magnifique, who was checked and carried inwards on to War Pride, who was crowded.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.

Rizuan, who is fourth in the jockeys’ premiership with five winners, is engaged on Deception in Race 2, Our Secret Weapon in Race 7 and Sacred Croix in Race 10 tomorrow.

Deception and Our Secret Weapon are trained by Donna Logan, while Sacred Croix is prepared by Jerome Tan.

Jockey Troy See and apprentice rider Yusoff Fadzli will be out for two race days, also for careless riding.

Apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki copped one race day for the same offence.

See made insufficient effort to prevent War Pride from shifting inwards near the 1,050m mark, when insufficiently clear of Harry Dream, who was checked.

Yusoff pleaded guilty to permitting Loving Babe to shift inwards near the 1,000m mark in Race 4, when insufficiently clear of Red Roar, who was checked. He and See are suspended from Feb 3-19.

Akmazani, the rider of Nates Champion in Race 4, was found to have ridden his mount outwards near the 350 mark, when insufficiently clear of Runminderbinderrun, who was crowded and checked. He is suspended from Feb 3-13.

Trainer Leslie Khoo has been fined $1,000 for failing to ensure that the vaccinations were current for Bethlehem as required under racing rules.