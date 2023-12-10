Four-timer fires Seow back to top

Holiday season is on, but Jerlyn Seow is facing a nerve-racking enforced holiday.

One week can make a huge difference in racing, as both premiership chasers Jerlyn Seow and Rozlan Nazam found out on Dec 9.

On Dec 2, Rozlan rode a double to wrest the lead from Seow in the Singapore apprentice jockeys’ log and sit on top by one winner.

That same day, Seow lost her appeal against a suspension. It was reduced from four to three weeks, meaning she had only one meeting (Dec 9) left to keep alive her hopes of being crowned Singapore’s first female champion apprentice.

With only the Dec 17 and 30 meetings left, she needed a big haul to put a space ahead of Rozlan and Jamil Sarwi (one win behind).

A first four-timer with Roda Robot, Fortune Wheel, Surrey Hills and Silo certainly helped. Jamil rode one winner, but not Rozlan.

Seow, who has been riding since 2021, has reclaimed the lead (14) with a handy buffer of three winners on Rozlan (11).

The next three weeks will, however, be nerve-racking for Seow who began riding in 2021.

“I’ll be very nervous at the next two meetings. Both Rozlan and Jamil can still catch me,” she said.

“But big thanks to trainers and owners who supported me with very good rides today. It’s now out of my hands, but I’ll still be happy for Rozlan or Jamil if either wins.”