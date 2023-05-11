Fourth straight success awaits Strawberry Bear

Race 1 (1,900m)

(6) INDIAN OCEAN has had just one run on the Highveld and finished fourth. With improvement, she may be too strong for this lot.

(4) PIXIE IN LOVE is ultra consistent and has a bright winning chance for her maiden success.

(2) FIERY FILLY can improve a lot over the 1,900m trip.

(3) LA DREAMER could get into the quartet.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) DO IT AGAIN has had a handful of runs since winning around this time in 2022. He is a champion and it would be great to see him score again.

(3) UNION SQUARE can be forgiven for his last run in the Guineas. Another top hope.

(1) RUSSIAN ROCK gets the best draw and can bounce right back to his very best. He has tons of ability and class.

(10) CAPTAIN CASEY is highly regarded by the yard and has the form to justify that.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) ROCKIE REEF ran on nicely last time at her first run back in KwaZulu-Natal. From Gate 1, the mare could be hard to peg back.

(6) JAM JAM was an impressive winner last time on the Poly. She can follow up on the grass with only 54.5kg on her back.

(5) MANIC MONDAY ran an absolute cracker in her post-maiden race. She will be competitive again.

(9) AQUAE SULIS can be forgiven for her last run in a feature. A must for the quartet.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(2) DAWNOFANEWDAY won the Scarlet Lady impressively last time and is expected to follow up.

(1) TIME FLIES, who has recorded four wins and four placings from eight starts, is clearly useful and must be taken very seriously.

(3) SISTER LIGHT can do way better than she did last time.

(5) SPECIAL CHARM comes into the race in good winning form.

(7) VIRGINIA SWEET won a feature last time and should make her presence felt again.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(9) QUASIFORSURE scored in the manner of a very talented galloper last time. The progressive horse is the firm first choice.

(10) CAPE EAGLE can achieve his five in a row. He has been trouncing his opposition.

(3) RASCALLION is packed with ability and should also make his presence felt.

(6) ELECTRIC GOLD is the each-way choice. He can do way better than he has recently.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(4) STRAWBERRY BEAR has won his last three starts in the manner of a very good horse. He should continue his winning ways.

(2) USA’S HOPE caught the eye in the Cape. From Gate 2 with a light weight, he could lead all the way.

(10) TREAD SWIFTLY thrashed the opposition last time on the Highveld. It would not shock at all if he were to win again.

(1) COIN SPINNER is talented and should have come on a ton from his last run.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(10) PONTE PIETRA needed his last run and can improve a lot off that. The one they all have to beat.

(11) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE is consistent. Worth each-way.

(6) LUCKY DOLLAR ran an absolute cracker last time to nearly beat Money Heist. He can make his presence felt again.

(9) ADDABAR, who is highly regarded by the yard, thrashed the opposition in the maidens. He could well be up to the task again.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) ORIENTAL BOUQUET impressed when running on to score on debut. A useful type, she can remain unbeaten.

(4) JUST BE NICE brings some solid Highveld form into the race and cannot be taken lightly.

(3) QUANABI nearly got it right last time. From a neat draw, the filly should be right there.

(8) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY can run in again to find the quartet money.