Fourth time would be the Charm

How not to like a horse like Charminton?

He is a handsome bay – all lean and muscled up and tipping the scales in the mid-400kg range.



Most importantly, he knows the game. He knows that, on a racetrack, the most importantspot is the finish.



So he attacks it with relish, always hoping to get there ahead of the rest.



To date, and thrice already, he has arrived ahead of his rivals – much to the joy of his owners, the Te Akau Racing Stable.



Charminton has another date with the starter in Race 11 on Saturday. It is a Class 4 sprint over 1,200m and he will carry the No. 1 saddlecloth.



Considering that two of his three wins at Kranji have been against Class 4 opponents, the quality of the opposition will not scare him.



And there is plenty of quality in the race – such as stablemates Fadaboy and Deception, trainer Michael Clements’ Pacific Star and the up-and-coming Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Kick.



In preparation for the assignment, trainer Donna Logan sent her charge out for a spot of pace work on Wednesday.



The general feeling among those early risers in the stands was one of awe.



Charminton looked good – even in the heavy drizzle which threw a damper on the little action that was on course.



A four-year-old New Zealand-bred by Charm Spirit, Charminton last raced on Oct 2.



In that sprint on Polytrack, he found the line without much blather or bother.



Up in the saddle, rookie Yusoff Fadzli rode him a treat, holding a spot off midfield before releasing the handbrakes closehome. Charminton coastedin by almost one length, beating Harry Dream and War Warrior.



Saturday’s turf should not pose any problems as Charminton has saluted twice on the surface.



However, Yusoff has been suspended for careless riding and will not be legging up on Charminton.



Iskandar Rosman, who replaced the leading apprentice with happy results on Luxury Brand not too long ago, will step into the irons.



Filling in for Logan, who is still in Australia at the Magic Millions sale on the Gold Coast, assistant trainer Jasuli Sulaiman said that, with Yusoff’s unavailability, the yard still preferred to put a claimer on.



“Charminton is doing very well. He looked in good shape at his canter this morning,” said Jasuli.



“But we are worried about his weight (59kg) as he’s quite a small horse. That’s why we put Iskandar on as he can claim two.



“He’s our main chance in that last race but Deception also has a good chance.



“His last run (flying second to Ejaz in a Novice) was very good, he ran on well.



“Fadaboy has drawn wide (10) but he has a lot of speed. I just hope he can lead but the long course does not help him.”



Also braving the rain on Wednesday morning was Legacy Power.



Like Charminton, he had a good stretch-out and should be ready for his debut in Race 3 on Saturday.



Prepared by Alwin Tan, Legacy Power showed promise in a trial in June.



With Bernardo Pinheiro up, he showed good speed and led the field until the 50m, when challenged by Fight To Victory.



Rather gallantly, he went down by a shorthead.



Since then, Tan has kept him under wraps but his strong pace work on Wednesday does suggest that he could, on the weekend, give his rivals something to chase.