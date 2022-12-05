Fourth win won’t be One Too Many

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) FIRE TONIC made huge improvement second-up after making a promising debut. He should make a strong bid in a small field.

(8) ACTION TIME also showed progress at his second start, which was in soft going. The switch to the Poly should suit. A big threat.

(4) SIR THEODORE found his last run too far. Lightly raced, and back over a more suitable trip, he could surprise.

(2) RAPTOR ISLAND failed to fire with first-time blinkers. They come off as he goes the extra furlong.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(3) BARBATTI will never get a better chance to shed his maiden status. Coming from a very much in-form yard, he should be hard to beat.

(6) L’ULTIMO is lightly raced and was not far back in five outings. He should have a strong say.

(7) IZUIZORIZUAINT was much improved with the drop in trip last time. He found some traffic in the running. A place chance on that effort.

(2) EBONY BAY has been showing signs of coming to hand and could surprise.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) CAESURA has shown good form on the Poly. With his 1.5kg allowance, he could prove difficult to beat. He was unlucky not to finish a touch closer last time after finding traffic.

(3) BRANDENBURG goes well over this course and distance. A strong chance.

(8) ACTION STATIONS was much improved last run and has a handy weight. He still has scope for further progress.

(9) RODRIGUEZ is better than his last effort on the turf and is back on his preferred surface. He has a strong apprentice aboard.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) JUST VIRGINIA is quite a Poly specialist and is at home over this trip. She has a light weight and is relatively lightly raced.

(2) CHELSEA FLOWER has taken a drop in the handicap. With a 2.5kg claimer up, the filly should go well.

(8) YOU DESERVE IT has been improving slowly with her new stable. She was running on nicely over the shorter distance on turf in her last run but has done well on Poly. The trip will suit.

(7) RISE has been knocking on the door and has a place chance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) WARSHIP is making the trip from Gauteng to race on the Poly. Greyville is where she scored her last win. Her Gauteng form has been solid and the synthetic surface could bring out her best.

(3) WINTER’S DESTINY has won her last two starts and has come on well. However, she has an eight-point hit in the handicap for her last effort, which is a concern.

(5) TOTO was game in defeat last time behind the speedy Aisling. She met Winter’s Destiny on level terms but is now 4kg better off.

(7) AREA FIFTY ONE has not been far back recently and has a place chance.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) ONE TOO MANY is at home over the course and distance and looks well weighted to score his fourth success.

He has finished behind (2) VALIENTE at his last two attempts but, with a 2.5kg claimer aboard over his best trip, he can turn the tables. Valiente has come good for his apprentice rider and will put in another bold bid.

(3) RENAISSANCE MAN is returning from a lengthy break and is lightly raced. He has shown ability and, if anywhere ready, should make a race of it.

(5) HOOVES OF TROY is never far off them. He looks held but has a place chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) PATRONAGE has hardly been out of the money recently. She goes well over this course and distance and has had a one-point relief in the handicap. With a 1.5kg claimer up, he may be the one to beat.

(4) AL’S MY DADDY does his best on the Poly and is way better than his last start. He will go close.

(2) PRINCE VIHAAN has had two outings since returning from Port Elizabeth and was an easy last-start winner. He can follow up with a useful 2.5kg claimer aboard.

(1) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE is stepping up in trip and has come good for a much in-form stable.