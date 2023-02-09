Fownes secures fourth Million Challenge win

The Caspar Fownes-trained Nearly Fine is the topscorer in the 2022/ 23 DBS x Manulife Million Challenge with three wins and two thirds.

HONG KONG Revered as the King of The Valley, trainer Caspar Fownes added further feather to an imposing city-circuit record with a fourth DBS x Manulife Million Challenge success at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Although finishing only fifth behind the Francis Lui-trained The Irishman in the Class 1 Shan Kwong Handicap over 1,650m, his charge Nearly Fine clinched the series – and a HK$650,000 first prize (S$110,000) – on points.

He garnered 53 points, beating Street Scream (48) for the contest restricted to horses racing in Class 3 and above.

Excellent Peers and Yo Beauty tied for third, on 42 points.

Previously successful with Socrates – who tied with Easy in 2006/07 – Ocean Wide in 2008/09 and Twin Delight in 2014/15, Fownes secured a fourth crown with Nearly Fine’s three wins and two thirds.

The overall champion is decided by a format in which 15 points are awarded for a win, six for second, four for third and three for fourth.

“I’m very happy to get the prize. We tried to do it and it’s nice when you get the winning result. I’m very happy,” said Fownes, who has a record 558 wins at Happy Valley.

“He surprised us, really, starting off in Class 3 and then all the way to running extremely well in a Group 3.

“He’s done us proud. He’s come a long way. He still ran well tonight and I think we have a chance to go to Sha Tin next time and run well.”

Street Scream, who needed to win the Class 3 Sing Woo Handicap over 1,200m to displace Nearly Fine, ran fourth to trainer Frankie Lor’s Speedy Mouse.

Excellent Peers, another contender with a chance to seal the series with a victory, finished fifth in the same race.

Encountered was bidding for a hat-trick and also had a chance to jump into the Top 3 with victory in the Class 3 Tsui Man Handicap over 1,650m.

But he was foiled by trainer Danny Shum’s Gorytus, who charged to victory under Jerry Chau despite a carrying 133lb (60.45kg) and being first-up since his last start in July.

Encountered, who is entered for the BMW Hong Kong Derby over 2,000m at Sha Tin on March 19, was just beaten by a neck.

Trainer Pierre Ng rejoiced in the success of Astrologer in the Class 1 Blue Pool Handicap over 1,200m, after the Star Turn gelding’s explosive turn of foot under Alexis Badel delivered a Private Purchase Bonus of HK$1 million in addition to the HK$1.97 million prize money.

In the midst of a fine debut season, Ng has 23 wins for the term.

Before The Irishman’s victory, the trainer Lui-jockey Vincent Ho combination also scored with Foxhunter Way in the Class 5 Yuk Sau Handicap over 1,650m.

Jockey Hugh Bowman continued an excellent season with his double taking his season’s tally to 23 wins.

The Australian scored on Flying Silver for Shum in the Class 4 Yik Yam Handicap over 1,800m and Special M in the Class 3 King Kwong Handicap over 1,000m. - HKJC