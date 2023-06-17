Free Fallin' to rise above all

A wind operation was key to Free Fallin’s sudden rise to his best.

But, the play on words does not end at just racing performance.



A wry sense of humour is not really needed to pick up the more newsworthy irony of the six-year-old’s name amid the impending demise of Singapore horse racing.



Just when Free Fallin’ had put behind his wheezy breathing, and was finally hitting his straps, his Australian owners, the Hi Vis Racing Stable, might not have enough time to have more fun with him.



On June 5, the Government announced it was reclaiming the Singapore Turf Club site in 2027 for redevelopment, with the last race meeting to be held on Oct 5, 2024.



“The owners are, of course, in total shock. They can’t believe racing will stop in Singapore,” said Free Fallin’s trainer Shane Baertschiger.



“The group is made up of 14 owners from Melbourne and Darwin.



“They also have shares in Summer Wind, Red Ocean, Saint Tropez and King’s Command.



“For now, they’ll just keep going.”



Baertschiger has said he would retire when he returns to Australia with his Singaporean wife and three daughters after the closure.



Until then, with the endgame still unclear, the 50-year-old Australian will be walking a tightrope – staying the course for as long as he can honour his commitment to the owners of his 33 horses.



Free Fallin’ happens to have been the most prolific of the bunch in 2023. His three wins in a row from Class 5 to Class 4 contributed to around a quarter of Baertschiger’s haul of 11 winners this season.



Any more wins from now on would be akin to making hay while the sun shines. The five-time Polytrack winner by Sacred Falls will bid for a sixth such win in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 (1,600m).



Baertschiger said the half-brother to his smart but cranky former middle-distance performer Blue Swede (both out of Zabeel mare Hooked Ona Feeling) has not quite reached the same heights.



But solving his airway issue has certainly opened the door wider.



“I thought he was broken-winded for a while. After he had a wind op, he came back and ran third in a 1,200m race,” said Baertschiger.



“I could have run him in the Class 4 race (1,600m) tomorrow, but he would have carried 58kg.



“While he’s in the form of his life, I thought why not run him in Class 3 instead, as he’ll carry only 52kg.



“(Mohd) Zaki was happy with his gallop on Tuesday.”



The Baertschiger-Zaki duo – an offshoot of their off-the-cuff pairing at Nepean’s win in the 2020 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy – have actually not saluted since Free Fallin’s last win on May 14.



“It’d be good for both Shane and me if Free Fallin’ wins,” said Zaki.



The Malaysian jockey sits mid-table on eight wins, but he can be excused if priorities have changed.



“Without Singapore, I can’t look after my family in Kelantan,” said the 43-year-old.



“My mother is not well, my brother (former apprentice Mohd Jailani) and three sisters also depend on me. Jailani wanted to come back to ride for (trainer) Mahadi (Taib), but that won’t happen now.



“Shane’s been so nice to me since I came back from Johor Bahru during Covid-19 in 2020. He supported me, and I joined him in 2021.



“I’ll stay till the last day – when Shane closes the stable. After that, I haven’t decided what I’ll do.”