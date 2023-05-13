Free Movement ready to break free

Race 1 (1,450m)

This is not a strong maiden plate, so respect money for debutante (8) ROSE GREENHOW.

(2) CHILLI MARMALADE is improving with racing and the extra distance should suit.

(3) TSITSIKAMMA PEARL was beaten narrowly last time and could go one better.

(1) COUNT YOUR CHANCES, who finished behind Tsitsikamma Pearl, must be considered.

(6) SHIVAS SPIRIT will enjoy the extra journey. Look for improvement.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(1) FREE MOVEMENT looks hard to beat. After finishing runner-up in his last three starts, he meets weaker company and should have no problem exiting the maiden ranks.

(2) PEMBROKE is also looking to go one better.

(4) SCALLYWAG has not shown much, but the stable is firing with newcomers.

(5) FULLY LOADED could make the quartet.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(8) FOSTINOVO was a touch unlucky last time and could make amends.

Stablemate (2) MOONSHININGTHROUGH is reported to be needing the run. The mare is a four-time winner.

(9) SILVER TUDOR impressed when opening his account and looks to have plenty more to come.

(7) TEXAS RED disappointed last time but should be given another chance over this track and trip.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) IPSO FACTO tries this distance for the first time and it looks ideal. She should give a good account of herself.

(3) PATON’S TEARS always gives a head start to her rivals but will be catching late.

(10) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL is looking for four on the trot.

(8) SPECIAL CHARM and (9) TRUMP MY QUEEN cannot be ignored for the minor money.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) RADU scored her maiden victory last time and looks to have a lot more to come, despite carrying top weight.

The year older (6) KWAZZI’S LADY would not go down without a fight and must be considered.

(12) WINNING QUEEN is running well and has a handy weight.

(9) GILDA GRAY and (3) PASCHALS SAMORE could prove the best of the rest.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) SHOEMAKER looked to be headed for stardom but disappointed. He has freshened up with a decent sprint and should take a power of beating should he find his true form.

(2) BRAVE VIKING has matured and is on a hat-trick.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) EMERALD PRINCESS, (4) TERRA TIME, (10) QUEEN OF SMOKE and (2) EMIRATE GINA are favoured in this Listed Syringa Handicap for fillies and mares.

(3) HOMELY GIRL, (8) QUEEN OF SHADOWS and (13) SIMPLE SIMPLE have to get lucky to beat them.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) RYAN’S DREAM needed his last run and would have come on.

(2) MILLAHUE is having his peak run and is a serious contender. Like Ryan’s Dream, he has also drawn well.

(5) CALL ME MASTER cannot be ignored for the money.

(9) LITTLE PRINCE could finish off strongly.