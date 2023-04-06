Free Movement to strike at fifth start

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) ROSE TINTED won second-up and is the only winner in the race. The filly could score again.

(6) HEIRLOOM has been close-up in all five starts and deserves her just reward.

(10) STORMY CHOICE was blowing on debut when seventh but has good speed. The grey filly can only improve.

Six of the runners are first-timers. (3) STATESMAN is reported to be smart but temperamental. The gelding deserves some respect.

Race 2 (3,000m)

(1) ZUZAN is running well and should see out the marathon trip.

(2) AFRAAD scored last time and could go in again.

He beat (3) GREAT AFFAIR by 3 3/4 lengths but is 2.5kg better off. It should get close between them.

(4) POSITIVE ATTITUDE comes off a maiden victory but has scope for improvement.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) BROADLANDS has not been far off in all seven starts but has been costly to follow. However, he should not be far behind.

Stablemate (2) RADU is improving quickly and could keep him out again.

(1) KEEP THE FORT disappointed last time but could get back on track.

(8) SECRET RECIPE will enjoy the rise in distance and cannot be ignored for the money.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) FREE MOVEMENT is maturing and could get it right at the fifth time of asking. (2) US OPEN is another on the up and appears held on form. But, if he can improve more, he will pose a big threat.

(7) PRIVILEGE can improve over the longer trip.

(8) LEVITATOR found support on debut but never got into it. Watch over this distance.

(4) PROMONTORY and (5) GODFATHER are looking for the minor money.

Race 5 (1,450m)

(6) BATIK has matured and should make a bold bid to land her second win.

(7) MIX THE MAGIC is in good form but could prefer a slightly shorter journey.

(1) FUR BABY showed good improvement despite taking a bump at the start last time. Deserves respect.

(8) SPEECHMAKER (found problems last time), (9) TWICE AS WILD, (4) TIZ MAGIC and (10) MABONENG could get into the money.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) ROSE FOR TRIPPI could win this if she does not give her rivals a head start.

(7) COLDHARDSTARE is lightly raced and should not be far off.

(8) WINGS OF NIKE fought on bravely to dead-heat last time.

(1) MOOSHININGTHROUGH is capable of better. The remaining five runners are also able to pull it off in an open race.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) TAYOOBA won her only try over the minimum trip and could double up.

(2) SMITH AND WESSON scored his second victory last start and could chalk up a quick third win.

(5) COVERT OPERATOR and stablemate (3) SOUTH BOY cannot be ignored for some money.

(4) LAETITIA’S ANGEL should run another honest race.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) CONVOCATION is maturing and comes off a maiden success. The form has been franked and she could follow up.

(10) BEADED GOWN finds issues but could get it right.

(4) NO TIME IS TAKEN improved last time and is ready for to strike.

(2) INSATIABLE and stablemate (3) MOTHER OF PEARL are capable of better.