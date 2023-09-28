Friday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(11) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER showed promise on her turf debut. She has a wide draw for her Polytrack debut but can go one better.

(2) DAWN OF GOLD found one better in St Cloud last Friday. Drops back in trip, but cannot be left out of the calculations.

(5) MORE THAN A DREAM and (6) IMPRESSIVE NESSIE showed improvement in their latest starts. Winning chances.

(7) SET FOR LIFE and (12) HAT’S MIRACLE try the Polytrack and are capable of improvement.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(1) RED WILLIAM is a long-time battling maiden but he has been runner-up twice in his last four starts and could make a winning Polytrack debut.

(2) SLAINTE MHATH showed improvement last start and could do even better this time.

(3) US OPEN is struggling to win but could finish in the money once again.

(4) MORE FOR ME is unreliable but has been runner-up twice in his last three starts. Not out of it.

(5) JOE HARMAN is never too far behind and could contest the minor placings.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) SUPER SILVER ran a cracker on local debut. He performed to a far better rating than he currently holds and should win if repeating that run.

(2) CENTRAL CITY is best forgiven for his last run. He was in good form before that and should bounce back.

(5) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW has been consistent of late and can contest the finish again.

(6) MY BOY REECEY is not an easy horse to catch but is capable of running well once again.

(7) MATSUYAMO and (8) QUESTION MASTER are coming off nice wins and are not out of it either.

Race 4, (1,600m)

(1) CLIMATE CONTROL has only the one win to his name and his merit rating has dropped considerably. He is the type of horse that could win a few on the Polytrack.

(2) WIND SOCK is better than his last run suggests and could contest the finish.

(11) GRAND DESTINY continues to be in good form and should be right there at the finish once again.

(4) EUPHORIC is in good form and can follow up on his recent win.

(5) LIGHT WITHOUT is in good form and deserves respect.

(9) STORM COMMANDER ran on well earlier this month and could finish in the money.

Race 5 (1,000m)

An interesting contest.

The two three-year-old fillies, (10) PARIS LASS and (11) SUMMER ODYSSEY, come out best-weighted on official figures and can fight out the finish. Paris Lass is the speedier of the two and may get the first run on her rival. It is hard to look past these two, if you are looking for a quinella combination.

(4) ABOUND and (5) GLOBAL FORCE are capable of better.

(7) BAUBLES AND BEADS is speedy and is not out of it on her best form.

Race 6 (1,400m)

A decent field for the second leg of the Poly Challenge.

(2) PORT LOUIS was not disgraced last time out from a wide draw and is much better drawn this time, so could turn the tables on his conqueror that day.

(1) PRINCE OF FIRE quickened nicely to win the first leg and can follow up but it will be tougher from gate 13.

(3) CAT DADDY loves the Polytrack and is capable of being right there at the finish.

(7) GALLIC TRIBE was not too far behind last time and will prefer this distance.

(11) AND WE DANCED has been good all year and deserves a crack at a race like this.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE is in good heart at the moment and fought off all her rivals a couple of weeks ago. If she is in the same form, she could produce a repeat performance.

(2) DEFINING MOMENT ran on well last time. Should be thereabouts again.

(5) UNITED EXPRESS makes her local debut and could improve.

(6) GLOBAL GODDESS is course-and-distance suited.