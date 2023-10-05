Friday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT made good improvement on his Highveld form to take second on local debut. He could progress further.

(6) GRADUATION TIME stepped up on his Western Cape form showing good pace on Polytrack debut. But he is not consistent and has also jumped slowly at times.

(4) MIRACULOUS MAN was a beaten favourite last time but he is consistent and could run well from his outside draw.

(5) MIDNIGHT ADVOCATOR is an each-way chance.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) BRIDGERTON has been staying on from off the pace over shorter. Looking for the trip.(4) DEVIL A SAINT ran a decent race when allowed to stride up front and could build on that. (1) MOHANDAS can score with blinkers. Has done little wrong.(6) GUERRA is a lot better than his last run when jumping slowly from a wide draw. (7) BOB LEE SWAGGER has shown some potential and could be a surprise package.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(1) MISTER MONOCLE has run well in decent company. Prefers soft going, but can still win this.

(4) LORD NELSON is proven over this course and distance. A lot more can be expected from him after he stayed on well over a distance short of his best recently.

(2) QUESTION MASTER has been running well on the Poly and could be a serious threat if handling the switch to turf.

(5) PAINITE won his maiden easily and could have more to offer but has drawn wide.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) LADY MISTICO is progressive and, on pedigree, should prefer the longer trip.

(2) DOUBLE CHECK showed a bit of class in a feature and can threaten even back in distance.

(4) DEFINITELY MAYBE loves the distance and should appreciate being back over it.

(1) CARBONADO won a feature on this course and could now be looking for the slightly longer trip.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(10) HOLY ORDERS was not at his best recently but has run well against decent types. He could make a successful local debut. (9) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL looked dangerous last time and may be back to his best form. Strong each-way hope. (7) DAWN OF A NEW ERA has drawn well and needs to be taken seriously again.(3) LORD VARYS, (4) SON OF ZEUS, (5) GLOBAL ALLY and (1) SLINGS AND ARROWS can threaten.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) UNDERWORLD is back to redeem himself after narrowly losing the Champion Juvenile Cup. Jumps from stall No. 1 and may have improved further during a break.

(2) FAIRY KNIGHT had a good preparation on the Poly and has bang-in-form Richard Fourie in the irons.

(5) BIG FELLA could be the dark horse. He was backed heavily on local debut and came home in impressive fashion.

(3) THE WINTER LAKE, (8) THE CHARIOTEER and (7) EMPIRE BLUE look to have some claims.

Race 7 (1,200m)

This high-class contest should be fought out by (1) CLIFF TOP and (2) SILVER FALCON. (5) SLIM JANNIE has also been incredible this year and will be looking to hold off (6) TEATRO, (12) TRANSACT and the likes again.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) ELLA’S DELIGHT is dropping in class and should go close.(10) KOMESANS PASSION has drawn better this time.(13) SYMBOL OF LOVE carries a light weight and, after flying up last time, could get her head in front. (12) POMODORO MAGIC and (4) DELICASEA can make headway.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(5) COASTAL PATH is returning to best form. He was not far off Narcos, who then won the second leg of the Poly Challenge last week.

(10) IRONTAIL has been a bit disappointing. He did come in for solid betting support but did not produce his best. He is worth another chance as he is a very capable sort.

(3) BENNELONG POINT won his maiden well enough to suggest he could be on the up.

(7) KUZNETSOV and (12) TOUREIRO are capable of showing a lot more than they have in recent times.