Friday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) AMAZING COLOURS has been unlucky not to win a race and has built up a string of second-place finishes. She does not appear to be an easy ride but blinkers have improved her and she bumps into a lot of rivals she should beat.

(3) LAVA FIELDS showed improvement last Friday and could have more to offer.

(5) ROYAL VENUS has lacked a strong finish but still looks an each-way hope in this line-up.

(6) SWIFTWINGED is unreliable but is also not out of it and should be in the battle for the minor spots.

(7) BURN BABY BURN showed improvement on local debut and should contest the finish this time.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) GRADUATION TIME is improving and is ready to score.

(8) BOB LEE SWAGGER is also improving and is close to winning as well. Good quinella chance.

(7) WAR SWORD was not disgraced on local debut and could show further improvement.

(1) US OPEN is clearly better than the last run would suggest and could contest the finish. BIG FIVE ran on Tuesday and that run needs to be looked at.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) WOLFRAM is in good form. Close to a win.

(4) LAUNCH CODE is better than the last run would suggest and should fight out the finish.

(7) KILP IN DIE BOS makes his local debut trying the Polytrack and could make vast improvement.

(8) SUNLIT FROM HEAVEN has run some fair races in the Western Cape without winning but can do better at this centre.

(9) SECRET SUMMER showed improvement last week and can fill a minor spot.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) SUMMER ODYSSEY was caught out of her ground last time and was an unlucky loser. She could make amends, but this is a tougher race.

(1) BONNAROO is proven on this surface and could make a bold bid for glory if in the mood.

(2) EUROPEAN SUMMER is in good form and should be right there at the finish.

(4) GOLDEN PACIFIC is on the up and won well last time.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(3) SIRNIHAALLONGSWORD continues to be in good form and won another good race recently and is a tough rival to pass.

(4) COASTAL PATH is holding form and looks the biggest threat.

(1) ABOUND has room for improvement and deserves respect.

(2) NOTORIX tends to lack a strong finish but could still fill the minor placings. Stable companions from the Gavin Smith yard,

(10) PERSISTANCE was outrun late but ran well on local debut, so deserves respect.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) BACK FOR MORE was a bitter disappointment last time and did much better in her penultimate start. She is capable of winning if she reproduces that run.

(2) MY AMI BEACH sometimes gets caught too far out of her ground and that was the case last week. She is capable of winning when in the mood.

(3) IMPRESSIVE NESSIE won easily on Polytrack debut last time and could have more to offer.

(4) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE could be considered September’s unluckiest runner when touched off last time out and not getting it in the board room. She was carried out markedly and bumped.

(6) TRIOMPHE smashed them on debut. Stayed on fairly at her run on Tuesday. Watch.

(7) SYMBOL OF LOVE is capable of better than the last run and could play a minor role.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) PERFECTION comes in freshest of the lot as he did not compete in the first two legs. He smashed (2) PORT LOUIS by 3.75 lengths over this course and distance in March. He is the value of the race.

(1) PRINCE OF FIRE won the first leg and was touched off in the second leg. This distance is not a problem for him.

(6) GALLIC TRIBE was unlucky last time and should be well suited to this longer distance.

(8) AND WE DANCED was not beaten far last time. Should go close.

(9) NARCOS won the second leg but the longer trip may not suit.