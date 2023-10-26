Friday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) GREY SMOKE was touched off when trying the Polytrack last time. It was his first time with blinkers and they worked. He can go one better.

(4) SWISS WALT was heavily supported to win his latest start and ran well without winning. From a good draw, he should be very competitive at this track and trip.

(1) FINAL EDITION makes his local debut and should improve trying the Polytrack.

(5) UBISIKA makes his local debut and can improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) SI GIOCA showed good improvement when third last time. From a good draw, she should make a bold bid at winning in this small field.

(3) BEST INTENTIONS has ability and would not be a surprise winner on debut.

(1) HAPPY VIBES has been a bit disappointing in two local runs but looks an each-way chance. The same can also be said of (2) HEARTLIGHT.

(5) PITON DE NEIGE showed improvement on local debut and should be right there at the finish once again.

Race 3 (,000m)

(3) GLOBAL FORCE returned to his best with a hard-fought win last time and can follow up.

(1) PARIS RIX was not disgraced when fourth last time and should run well in this division.

(4) TUSCAN GOLD makes his local debut and has a winning chance.

(7) RAPTOR ISLAND and (8) WARBONNET CREEK are also not out of it on best form.

Race 4 (1,300m)

(10) TIMBAVATI RIVER clearly runs for jockey Chase Maujean and he gets the vote to score after some nice runner-up performances.

It is very competitive, though, as recent maiden winner (7) PEMBROKE won with authority last time and (1) EL ROMIACHI remains at the top of his game and is usually right there at the finish.

(2) LIFE ON MARS beat better company last time but is unreliable. (3) PASHTUNWALI has been in good form since coming to this centre and is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,300m)

(7) COLORAMA is best on the Polytrack, so the last run is best ignored. She can bounce back to score and should be included in the exotics as well.

(1) DEMIGOD is best on this surface and will be right there at the finish.

(2) ANGELSEA is much improved of late and can follow up on a recent win.

(4) UNITED EXPRESS showed good improvement last time and deserves some respect.

(6) GLOBAL GODDESS is course-and-distance suited. Not out of it.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) GRAND DESTINY has been in very good form of late without winning and gets his ideal opportunity in this company.

(5) EMPIRE BLUE has not been disgraced in his last few runs and should be involved in the finish over a course and distance that suits

(3) TWICE A SAINT was a very easy maiden winner last time and may have more to offer.

(4) MOTHER OF PEARL showed improvement last time and has a place chance.

(10) CAPTAINS WALK ran on late last week and could contest the finish this time.

Race 7 (2,200m)

(4) BOURNEMOUTH was very impressive on the turf last time and has won a couple of times on this surface as well.

(2) QUASIMODO is course-and-distance suited and should go close again.

(3) PEACE IN OUR WORLD has not won for some time but is getting closer and deserves respect.

(6) ZIG ZAG and (7) WAITING FOR SUMMER need to do more to beat some of these rivals but should be included in the exotics.

(8) RED WILLIAM was a very easy winner on local debut and may have more to offer.

Race 8 (1,900m)

(5) TRIP TO BARBERTON is in good form and has an each-way chance against these rivals.

(1) GOLD FOR AFRICA bounced back to win her latest start and is not out of it.

(2) OPERA SWING finds it hard to win but is usually doing good work at the finish and, one of these days, she may score.

(3) ST CLOUD quickened nicely from off the pace to win on local debut. She tries the Polytrack but must be included in all exotics.