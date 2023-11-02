Friday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(4) MASTEROFALLSTORMS showed good improvement when runner-up at Hollywoodbets Durbanville last time. He can go one better raiding the Eastern Cape.

(1) HAWK CIRCLE has been a disappointment in that he has yet to win a race but was not disgraced when runner-up on local debut. He should prefer it back on the turf and will be right there at the finish.

(5) BRIDGERTON is holding form and will be right there at the finish.

It is hard to see anything else winning the race although (9) HATFULLOFCHERRIES and (10) DUMISANI are open to improvement.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) RED WILLIAM has been impressive on the Polytrack of late. He ran well above his rating when only finding one better last Friday. Returning to the turf should not be a problem and he is the one to beat.

(1) LORD VARYS struggled on the Polytrack last time and will like it back on the turf.

(2) TREASURE HUNT was not disgraced when third last time in the Western Cape, so deserves respect on local debut.

(5) CLIMATE CONTROL ran well when trying the Polytrack last time and is proven on turf. He is a danger.

(7) SAND BANK and (8) EUPHORIC are in good form and are not out of it.

Race 3 (1,400m)

A competitive race.

(7) UNYIELDING is on the up and could pull off a hat-trick. She has gone up eight points for her two wins but that might not be enough to stop another hurrah.

(1) EASY LIVING found her best form when beating a good stable companion in the form of Idita. So deserves respect.

(2) ACT NATURALLY showed what she is capable of with a good win last time.

(4) CHRONICLESOFNANIA has lost her way on the Polytrack lately but will do better back on the grass this time.

(5) RIMAAH is unreliable but is also not out of it.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(8) GLOBAL ALLY won on local debut like many of his stable companions. He quickened nicely on the Polytrack that day and can follow up on the turf. His chances are certainly boosted by the services of Richard Fourie and a favourable draw.

Stable companion (1) ALINGALONGA has been unreliable of late but can earn some money. Drawn in gate No. 1, he has the services of 1.5kg claimer Rachel Venniker.

(5) PARIS RIX won well on the Polytrack last week but has more to do against these rivals.

(9) DAWN OF A NEW ERA and (8) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL are in good form and capable of fighting out the finish again.

Race 5 (1,200m)

A tough race with many chances.

(9) CHARLIE MALONE has disappointed on the Polytrack of late but can bounce back to score on turf.

(1) COASTAL PATH has been in good form without winning. Deserves respect.

(3) FIERY DUKE only tired late last time and could be a threat.

(10) IRONTAIL is better than what he has been showing recently and can pop up to score.

(6) TOUREIRO has been much improved this year and has a winning chance as well.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) SUMMER ODYSSEY has been good without winning of late and will like this course and distance.(1) PRINCESS DEB’S is speedy and could be a threat.

(4) BAUBLES AND BEADS has been consistent of late and deserves respect.

(5) POMODORO MAGIC is better over more ground but can contest the finish.

(7) KOMESANS PASSION can surprise back on turf.

(9) LOOKING HOT and the improving (10) COLD TRUTH are also capable of getting involved at the finish.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) ZOOMIE is clearly improving and is coming off two very good runner-up performances. He is weighted to win comfortably and should have no problem with the course and distance.

(1) VISION OF WONDER proved to have been in need of his last run and could do a lot better back on the turf.

(3) FAIRY KNIGHT has ability but may need a bit further to be seen at his very best. He should fight out the finish, though. It is hard to see any of the others actually winning this race.

(4) THE WINTER LAKE and (5) HAT’S PRIDE have place chances.