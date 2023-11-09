Friday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,300m)

(7) BURN BABY BURN was unlucky not to win on local debut. Hard to beat.

(1) NAIROBI seems better than her last run.

(2) HEARTLIGHT showed improvement last time and can contest the finish again.

(4) KIT KAT CLUB can improve on local debut trying the Polytrack.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) BOB LEE SWAGGER was only third last time. Improving and should fight out the finish.

(4) GIVE US A SMILE has fair form from KwaZulu-Natal and could win on local debut.

(2) BIG FIVE ran on strongly last time from far back but has done that a couple of times before and is still a maiden. He could earn some more money.

(6) MALDANO put in a disappointing last run. Can do better and play a minor role here.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) SKY VELOCITY returned to form with blinkers on last time. She can finally go one better this time.

(4) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER showed promise in her first two starts, but third run was a disappointment. Can bounce back.

(5) FIRE GLOW is improving and ran well again last time. She is clearly not out of it.

(6) JOSI MO and (7) SECRET SUMMER are two others who should be involved in the finish.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(4) HEARTSEASE has run in better fields than this, so could bounce back to score.

(1) DOWNING SEVEN is improving and could follow up on a nice win last time.

(6) ST CLOUD was not disgraced when trying the Polytrack last time and should have more to offer this time. Look forward to her next run on the turf as well.

(7) MORE FOR ME, (8) THE CHARIOTEER and (9) LAUNCH CODE can all run well.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) OFFICIAL SECRET quickened nicely to win over the course and distance last time. She should be the right one this time.

(1) DEMIGOD loves the Polytrack and quickened nicely to score last time and will be a danger.

(2) KEEP THE FORT is probably better on the turf.

(4) LADY WRITER is holding her form. Can contest the finish again.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) IDITA proved just in need of her last run when tiring late and can go one better this time, but it does look a competitive race.

(1) PUBLIC BENEFIT was not disgraced when ninth in the Western Cape behind a very good filly.

(3) JOY AND PEACE has disappointed in her last two starts but can do better.

(4) BACK FOR MORE is much better than her last run would indicate and could surprise.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) MIA REGINA found race rival (4) ANGELSEA in a galloping mood last start, but can turn the tables this time.

(1) IMPRESSIVE NESSIE has improved on this surface and is not out of it.

(7) MISS ROSE and (8) WINTER JOURNEY are distance suited and could earn more money.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) PERSISTANCE was run out of it late in his last two starts. Can fight out the finish yet again.

(1) COASTAL PATH is not an easy ride, so all credit must go to jockey Richard Fourie for getting up to win last time out.

(2) TRAVEL MASTER has not been beaten far in two starts since winning and has a place chance.

(4) HALLERBOS did not run badly on local debut and should do better this time.