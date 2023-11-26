Friendly advice that proved costly

The Alwin Tan-trained Aniki (Vlad Duric) beating Steven Burridge's Stop The Water second-up with a tongue-tie at Kranji on Nov 25.

Steven Burridge’s Nov 25 highlight had to be his thrilling quinella in the day’s Class 3 event, but not many would begrudge him the honours for sportsmanship in another race.

The veteran Australian trainer does not put the polish on Aniki ($15), the winner of the $20,000 Open Maiden (1,100m). Alwin Tan does.

But, rather randomly, he did have a hand in the Outreach four-year-old’s second-up win.

The sharp-eyed horseman could not help but notice that the gelding had his tongue over the bit at his return from a morning gallop one day.

He could either look the other way or raise the alarm. Selflessly, he chose the second option.

Burridge promptly told the rider, Vlad Duric, that Aniki might need a tongue-tie.

The Australian jockey, who had not realised the gear malfunction himself, passed the tip on to Tan – and the horse is not a maiden any more.

Amid the close-knit community of trainers, the rivalry on the track is ruthless, but off the track, they do compare notes.

While Burridge might have shot himself in the foot with the horse Aniki beat being one of his own – newcomer Stop The Water, he said he would have done it all over again, even with the benefit of hindsight.

“It’s what we do among mates. We help each other out where we can but, on the track, may the best horse win,” he said.

“I saw Vlad riding that horse with his tongue over the bit at trackwork one day. They can go out of control when that happens.

“I told Vlad he probably needed a tongue-tie. That was it, I didn’t think much of it after that.

“A few days later, I asked Vlad if he could ride this good horse (bloodstock agent) Blake Ryan bought for me, Stop The Water, in an Open Maiden race. But he told me he was booked on another horse.

“That was when I realised it was the same horse that needed a tongue-tie, and today, they’ve come and beat us in second place.”

It helps matters that Stop The Water’s part-owner Theresa Lee, of Fairdeal Stable, shares the same magnanimity as her trainer.

“I told Theresa about it, but she was okay with it,” said Burridge, who saddled the forecast in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m) with Ghalib and Lim’s Craft.

Stop The Water, a Headwater three-year-old racing in Lee’s late father Terry Lee’s famous yellow-and-green diagonal stripes, had every chance for Matthew Kellady after stalking the other newcomer, Lim’s Bighorn (A’Isisuhairi Kasim).

But he was beaten fair and square by the better horse on the day.

Aniki’s barrier manners might not have looked all that flash at his Kranji debut on Oct 28, though. But, Duric was not at all worried by the awkward getaway when Mohd Zaki was in the plate that day.

“I’ve worked with this horse for a while, and trialled him. I was meant to ride him first-up but couldn’t make the weight (54.5kg),” he said.

“He just lapsed at the start (on debut), but he’s okay in the barriers. He was fine today.

“It’s a nice drop in grade. He had a beautiful run in behind, and the tongue-tie helped as he choked down first-up.

“It’s actually Steve who spotted that and told me this horse needs a tongue-tie. I saw him when I got off, and we joked about it.”

If the two men could see the lighter side of the ironic situation, Tan was above all thankful to both of them.

The 2016 Singapore champion trainer was convinced Aniki’s ordinary debut had not done justice to his record of six placings from his last 10 starts in New South Wales, when known as Surreal Leo.

“Thanks to Steven, the tongue-tie helped a lot,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“After that first run, I also gave him more barrier practice. He improved.

“But credit also to Vlad for a great ride. I actually told him to ride the horse positive from the wide barrier, but he did the right thing by sitting in second, third when they went too fast in front.

“I’m happy for the owner, Ms Lee Shu Huey, who is a new owner. She also has an unraced three-year-old (Oppa) with CT (Cheng Tee) Kuah.”

