Full support for Majestic Reign

Race 1 (1,000m)

Many first-timers but they have to get past (6) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY, who found strong market support on debut and was a little unlucky to find one to beat. He can make amends.

(8) UBISIKA raced greenly in a promising debut. He is sure to have come on and looks a threat.

(5) RAILROAD made good improvement with blinkers and has had a look at the Greyville turn.

(10) ALMOND BUTTER raced greenly on debut and has been rested. He should improve from there.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) MAJESTIC REIGN is the likely favourite after finishing second in his last two starts. The one to beat.

(3) GOLDEN PEACE made his debut in Cape Town and finished sixth to the well-fancied Veldskoen. He was rested after that and appears to have improved." space="1"

(2) POWER STAR found strong support in his last outing and was not too far back in soft ground. His best recent effort has been over this course and distance.

(9) SIR CEDRIC may just have needed his last run. His best effort has been on the Poly.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(3) GIMME GORGEOUS has made good improvement for his new stable and should not be troubled by the extra distance. He should go close.

(4) DONTSTOPMENOW has had only three starts and has been improving steadily. The extended trip should suit and he rates a strong winning chance.

(10) TRITON is back over what looks to be a more suitable trip.

(7) JOHNNY’S HOPE was back to his best last run – his first for a new stable – and can finish in the money again.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) WOODLAND RETREAT has a wide draw but has a touch of class. She needed her last run. If anywhere near her best, she could score.

(10) MACARA is a useful mare going over an ideal trip but has drawn wider. This is her third run after a break and she should strip fitter.

(6) LOVE BOMB has a wide draw but reverts to the turf and steps up in trip. She is not the easiest to follow, but she should make her presence felt on her best form.

(1) MEET AT THE GEORGE has been rested. The mare may need this outing, but has the best draw.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(11) PEARL OF ASIA has the widest draw but has been dropping in the handicap. Although this is a set-weights event, trainer Robbie Hill appears to have picked the right race.

(4) VAL D’ORCIA has been up against much stronger rivals at his recent Highveld raids and takes a drop in class. He is one to watch in the market.

(2) SPYDAS CORNER is seldom far back and was staying on nicely last time. He has a light weight and a top rider aboard.

(9) ISHNANA is always dangerous. He was stepped up in trip last time but is back over his best distance with a claiming apprentice aboard.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(6) ADDIENA is bidding for her fifth win in six starts. She is up in class and is back on the turf. But, with a 2.5kg claimer up, she can score again.

(5) AMARANDI has been in good form since her last hurrah and is 3.5kg better off with (2) CALULO for a short-head beating when they last met and is capable of turning the tables.

(4) GET IN THE Q is lightly raced and appears to have a touch of class.

(1) NAARAH comes from the very much in-form Paul Lafferty stable. She has had two starts for her new yard and should strip at her peak.

Race 7 (1,000m)

Trainer Michael Roberts holds the aces with (2) SLIM JANNIE and (10) PHILISPIEL. Slim Jannie has been consistent since shedding his maiden tag. His recent form has worked out well. With a good draw and a 1.5kg allowance, he should be competitive.

There should be very little between (9) GIMME A RAINBOW and (8) PURPLE OPERATOR. The two have met recently on the Poly. The shorter trip on the turf, however, could find both out.