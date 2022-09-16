Future Turn may get his win sooner

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(12) MAX THE OTTER caught the eye on debut when staying on well for second over 1,000m. With improvement, he should have more to offer. The extra distance is also likely to suit.

Stablemate (5) CHARLIE MALONE has drawn better and also has the benefit of experience. He was second over this track and trip behind an exciting three-year-old. He needs only to reproduce that form to fight out the finish.

Respect market support for newcomers (9) HAKAS KRAKAS, (6) REMEMBER MY NAME and (1) CHAMPION WARRIOR.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(2) I’LL SLIP AWAY was fourth over this track and trip in a competitive maiden with 58kg. She could better that result on these terms from an inside draw.

(4) STRAWBERRY LIGHT was on debut when finishing behind I’ll Slip Away, to whom she now concedes 3.5kg. She should improve and is one for the shortlist.

(9) HEAD GIRL ran a splendid second over 1,000m on debut. The step-up to this trip will suit.

(10) ANA IN SEATTLE and (7) HUNDREDFIFTHAVENUE are likely improvers who could get into the picture.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(4) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL, (6) HEAR MY VOICE and (11) LA MAS BELLA disappointed in their recent starts. But they are capable of better and would be competitive on their good form.

(1) RED KITE had threatened to exit the maiden ranks before a layoff. While unlikely to be fully fit on her return, she could stake her claims from a good draw.

(3) CHIQUITA BANANA ought to have more to offer with the benefit of a run and the step-up in trip.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(7) FUTURE TURN appears the likely winner, having finished close in his last three starts over shorter distances. This trip could see him open his account. He has also improved.

(4) POPPING CREASE has improved with blinkers. He was a fast third over this trip last time and should pose a threat if building on that effort.

(5) IMPETUOUS made a pleasing debut and is bred to improve over a longer trip. He could make his presence felt.

(1) GLOBAL MOVEMENT and (10) RUN RUDOLPH RUN are closely matched and they should perform well.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

(1) ITSRAININGWILLIAM and (2) YELLOWPORSCHEROAD were rested after opening their accounts impressively during their promising two-year-old campaigns. It could pay to follow their progress this term. Both may lack sharpness but they are open to any amount of improvement.

(8) HAMMIES HERO, a smart debut winner on July 23, could be anything.

The consistent (9) ALL ABOUT AL and (6) THE SECOND WAVE will keep them honest.

RACE 6 (1,250M)

(1) STREET OUTLAW created quite an impression when scoring on debut. He appeared in need of a run in his comeback in July, so he should have more to offer with improved fitness.

(3) SILVER FALCON left the KwaZulu-Natal province on a winning note and may well have recaptured his best form after being gelded. He is a serious threat.

(5) DRAGONFLY is expected to go well in his comeback.

Stablemates (7) TOUT A FAIT and (6) POLTERGEIST have the form to be competitive over this trip.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) AFRICAN RAIN was a close third in this race last year. He has not been disgraced in two subsequent starts, albeit off a lower mark. The best weighted, he should make his presence felt.

Stablemate (8) RESONATE appears the pick on riding arrangements, so must be included, despite the widest draw.

(7) IRISH MORNING holds Resonate on these terms and could represent the value.

(1) SAFE RETURN, (3) GIACOMO PUCCINI and (4) AMBIORIX warrant respect, too.