Galaxy Witness set for fifth win

Galaxy Witness has not won since clinching his first four starts. But his recent form suggests he is due for another success in the final of eight races at Sha Tin on Wednesday. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Fingers Crossed makes his first start on the Hong Kong dirt. He has trialled well on the surface and his recent form has been sound. Expect sharp improvement from him, especially for an in-form John Size, who collected a treble last Sunday.

4 Smart Folks should find the front and play catch me if you can. He deserves another win and it would not surprise to see it come.

3 M M Nebula should also roll forward and get his opportunity.

5 Aca Power is next in line. He is consistent and will figure.

Race 2 (1,200m)

7 Cool Blue looks very well suited for the dirt, following his recent outing. His latest trial on the surface was impressive, enough to suggest that he can score. The only hindrance is the wide draw.

4 Lucky Banner was a tidy winner two runs back. He was without luck at the crucial stages last time. He can bounce back, especially from an ideal draw.

8 Call Me Teddy mixes his form but the dirt course is clearly his go.

10 Colourful Prince is expected to take up the running and hope to stay there throughout with a light weight.

Race 3 (1,650m)

12 Sure Win Win is in the right vein of form. He is a winner on the dirt and his last outing was nothing short of eye-catching. He will be finishing fast with the light weight.

9 Win Win Charity finally gets a suitable draw on the dirt. He has much more to offer and should start at decent odds. Take an each-way ticket on him.

4 Circuit Elite can find the front in a bid to offset the tricky draw. He has claims.

2 Colourful Baron has found his feet. Zac Purton’s booking will ensure he gets every chance.

Race 4 (1,800m)

13 Great Brilliant is the one with good value. He has tumbled to a competitive mark and his trials on the dirt have been sound. From an ideal draw, he will try to pinch this from the front.

1 Amazing Teens has the class edge and knows how to score on the dirt.

9 Gallant Hero is chasing back-to-back wins. He has a strong chance with Purton sticking aboard.

3 Righteous Doctrine can make his presence felt. He has an ideal draw for Silvestre de Sousa.

Race 5 (1,200m)

4 Imperial Magee has dirt form back in Brazil and his recent few runs have been sound. He has found the right vein of form to suggest a win is close, especially from an ideal barrier.

10 I Give will lead this group from the inside draw. He will take a bit of catching as long as he has continued to hold his condition.

6 Mr Valiant was well supported last time but struggled. But it would not surprise to see him turn his form around.

8 The Multiplier gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) off his back from apprentice Ellis Wong’s claim. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,200m)

5 Gummy Gummy is looking to snap three consecutive runner-up efforts. He is very close to a first win. In fact, with Purton sticking aboard, this is his race to lose.

7 Czarson has been steadily returning to form. Karis Teetan hops up from an ideal draw.

1 Winning Icey’s only run on the dirt saw him finish second. He was a tidy last-start winner who remains in fine condition.

9 Everyone’s Victory slots in light and is chasing back-to-back wins.

Race 7 (1,650m)

5 Viva Hunter has done well on dirt. He was an impressive winner last start and the inside gate has him favoured. He is the one to beat if he holds his condition.

14 Yes We Can is racing with plenty of merit. He slots in light and has proved several times that he is a class act on the surface.

3 Erimo pinched second place in a strong race last time. This level of form should see him go close.

1 Fiery Diamond has a hefty impost but remains in sound form.

Race 8 (1,650m)

11 Galaxy Witness caught the eye in his sole outing on the dirt earlier this season. His latest trial on the surface was fantastic, suggesing the four-time winner is set to bounce back to the winning list. The one to beat.

12 Hava Nageela is chasing a hat-trick of dirt wins. He slots in light and will get every opportunity from the ideal draw.

6 Apache Pass loves the dirt. He clearly does his best racing on this course and having Purton is a plus.

3 Chancheng Prince is in the right vein of form but is drawn wide.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club