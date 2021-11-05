Gaudis Masterpiece can shine

Jockey Anton Marcus, rider of Gaudis Masterpiece in Sunday’s second race.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) POPPY OF BAYEUX was unlucky not to win her last race, finishing second after suffering interference.

(4) LADIES DAY has run three good races on the Poly but could be even better on turf.

(8) OUR EMILY, (10) YATA and (14) AMARANDI showed potential on their respective debuts and need to be watched.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

If the first-timers are not special and ready, (3) GAUDIS MASTERPIECE should have this race to himself. He has run in the feature races the last three times and all of those were creditable performances.

(11) BEECHAMWOOD BOY has shown ability on the Poly. If he brings the form to the turf, he could threaten.

(12) PURPLE OPERATOR has the formline that has not worked out badly.

(6) NDAKA is better than his recent form on the Poly.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(13) BRISTOLBEAUFIGHTER should have won by now. He finished second best, ahead of (7) PASHTUNWALI last time. His rival has run two decent races since.

(7) PASHTUNWALI runs like he will enjoy the extra distance and has a fair chance.

(2) SYX HOTFIX, who ran a forward fourth on debut, has plenty of scope.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) RED SOLE has been unlucky not to score in his last three starts. Last time, he was hampered. Back on the turf, he could be hard to beat.

(10) QUEUE WING turned in a promising performance over 1,400m. The horse who beat him has gone on to run a sparkling second in a feature.

(1) CYBER TIME cannot be faulted and has the best draw.

The well-bred (2) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD can improve with maturity.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

The best-weighted (4) MOUNT LAUREL started her career by winning three in a row. Her fourth placing over this trip was eye-catching.

(11) CROWN TOWERS has a good record and is well-in.

(6) AFTER THE RAIN is unbeaten in his last three starts.

(9) CAPOEIRA should be in the hunt at the weights.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(5) AQUAE SULIS enjoyed tracking (2) TWICE THE QUALITY before producing a smart finish to win going away. She could do it again but Twice The Quality may not have to lead this time and is well-in.

(3) TOP ME UP HOLLY will likely change to front-running tactics after battling to finish from off the pace last time.

(6) INTEGRITY may get the race run to her desired pace.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(9) HAPPY ARISTOCRAT caught the eye on his local debut and the form line has worked, with the race already having produced two winners.

(2) SPRING HIGH is trying the trip at this venue for the first time and it could be ideal.

(4) BERNIE'S DREAM is also bred to be effective over the distance. He is also in good form.

(6) TOM BOMBADIL can upset back on turf.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(6) LUNARCAM is back on the turf and is ideally drawn. He can make amends.

(10) PINK FLOYD was unlucky to lose his penultimate start and put up a great effort on the Poly last time.

(1) DESOLATE ROAD hit top form on the Poly and followed that up with a decent effort on turf. He has the best draw.

(2) PRINCE TYRION and (7) GENTLEMAN'S WAY have been dangerous, too. Both have their say.