Gearing up in case Hong Kong beckons

Lim's Kosciuszko (Danny Beasley) finishing third behind Golden Monkey (Manoel Nunes) and Rocket Star (Vlad Duric) at the barrier trials on Thursday.

Lion City Cup winner Lim’s Kosciuszko finished third at the barrier trials on Thursday but what stood out this time was his more forward run in the early stages.

While the 10-time winner is not the flashiest of workers and typically saves his best for the races, he flew the lids to show the way – and even widened the margin to enter the home straight on his lonesome.

The Kermadec five-year-old has led in trials before but it would normally be under a throttle-hold and, if he wins, it would not be by a big margin.

This time round – at his second trial since his Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) triumph on Aug 14 – jockey Danny Beasley let him bowl along on his merry way, even if the Australian sat as still as a statue when the fast-closing duo of Golden Monkey (Manoel Nunes) and Rocket Star (Vlad Duric) shot past.

While some may wonder where was that combative side that has put so many to the sword, trainer Daniel Meagher was already rubbing his hands ahead of his comeback race, a Class 1 event (1,200m) on Nov 19 – and beyond.

“If he had the two horses close to him instead of being wide out, he would have gone again,” said the Australian handler. “But because they were so far away, he just kept doing his own thing.

“I remember before the (Group 1) Singapore Derby (which he won), he was in a trial and Richard Lim (on Vgor) was whacking away. He wanted to go again when he heard that sound – he’s very competitive.

“He had to have a solid trial today as he’s very fit. He did it easily, it was a free-going winding gallop.

“He had his ears pricked the whole way, and Danny struggled to pull him up.

“We just had to make sure he doesn’t get a hard trial. He was by himself, he doesn’t need to do a lot.

“He hardly had a blow after the trial. He recovered so quickly.

“He’s going into his first-up race in great order, but we don’t want him to go to a Class 1, and then not be as fit as he can be should he go to Hong Kong.”

Lim’s Kosciuszko is among four Singapore horses entered for the upcoming Longines Hong Kong International Races (HKIR) at Sha Tin on Dec 11.

He is nominated for the Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) and the Hong Kong Mile (1,600m), both Group 1 events, but no invitation has been received yet.

Until that happens, Meagher has put Lim’s Kosciuszko through his paces as if he was already Sha Tin-bound, while being mindful not to overcook or undercook his dual Group 1 winner – always a balancing act for any horse.

“We don’t want to try and get him ready in only three weeks. He has to be super fit for Hong Kong by the time he gets on a plane,” he said.

“It was always the plan to give him two trials, and one nice run. We just have to keep him happy.

“The idea would then be to have nothing much to do in Hong Kong. It’s a good time to test him overseas, if he’s able to go.”

Meagher at first felt Lim’s Kosciuszko did not tick all the boxes for travelling. But after seeing the transformation in recent weeks, it has put a spring in his step.

“He had three weeks off after the Lion City Cup and has returned very professional,” he said.

“He used to be naughty last time, a little bit inconsistent, on and off, but his attitude has changed. He’s a bit like the king of the world now when he gets on the track.

“He’s improved so much, he’s a proper racehorse now. He’s got the same weight but he’s a much more furnished product now.”