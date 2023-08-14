General Command in full control

Manoel Nunes guiding hot favourite General Command to a convincing win for his new trainer Richard Lim in the Class 2 race over 1,100m on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Trainer Richard Lim could heave a huge sigh of relief as he led General Command in at the winner’s circle on Sunday.

Ultra-short odds of $6 always make races a more jittery watch for the favourite’s backers and connections alike.

The close attention from a bunched-up posse of six rivals, like General Command had to come under in the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,100m), does little to loosen up those frayed nerves.

But it was something else that had kept Richard on edge in the last four weeks or so.

Since inheriting 30 horses from disqualified trainer Jason Lim (former boss, no relation) in mid-July, none of them had been able to cross the line first under his stable banner.

The former jockey was starting to feel the weight of expectation that comes with the sudden windfall of much more potent firepower, both quantity-wise (doubled from 30 to 60) and quality-wise (Jason was the table-topper on 28 winners before his fall from grace).

But Richard had not been all out to chase that “release” – as he put it – as he knew that new wards, good or bad, cannot be sized up overnight.

“I didn’t rush the horses. I just wanted to get to know them first, it takes time,” he said.

“But it sure helps to get that first winner from Jason out of the way after three weeks of trying. We’ve had many seconds (two) and thirds (two, including Super Salute’s in the Group 1 Singapore Derby).

“General Command was at his first run for me, but I knew the horse was in very good form and I was quite confident.

“He showed good gate speed, but luckily, Illustrious left him alone in front. I was still a bit worried at the 300m, because he looked like the others could get him, but he kept finding and hung on.”

Unlike Jason, who scooped up winners in spades before an 18-month disqualification for Jan 28 winner Takhi returning positive to steroid, cut his training career short, Richard has struggled to get his season off the ground.

General Command rang up only his 11th winner this campaign, but Richard is upbeat the score can only improve, especially with the impetus from Jason’s reinforcements.

When asked if he could raise the bar with General Command, a former A$400,000 (S$351,000) purchase at the 2020 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, Richard was a little cautious, though.

“I’ll see how he pulls up. The thing is we don’t have many options for Class 1 races,” he said of the former one-time Caulfield winner (1,200m) when then trained by Team Hawkes.

“The Merlion Trophy could be an option, but I’m not sure if he’s good enough for such a race.”

The Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) is the only Polytrack sprint featured on the Singapore racing calendar.

It was actually held in January and won by champion Lim’s Kosciuszko, but will be rerun on Oct 28 as a quirky offshoot of the calendar reshuffle post-Covid-19.

Winning jockey Manoel Nunes has no doubt where the Lordship Stable-owned five-time Polytrack winner’s strongest suit lay, but he advised that the Merlion Trophy’s trip could, however, find him out.

“The 1,100m on Polytrack is his style. The 1,200m is a little too far for him,” said the four-time Singapore champion jockey and runaway leader who hit the 64-win (twice as many as second-placed Wong Chin Chuen) mark with a treble (also won with Fighting Hero and Ghalib).

“You can ride him anywhere. Today, he broke well. When I saw nobody wanted to go forward, we led.

“I was able to control the pace. He likes to get to the fence as he lays in.

“When he’s on the fence, I can use my right hand and not change the whip to the left hand. I can hold and correct him better.”

