General Hancock warrants respect on experience

Here's a form analysis for Sunday’s S.A. (Scottsville).

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) ODE TO THE OCEAN looks to have met a classy sort on debut when finishing a promising second. She should relish the longer distance and will go close if she handles the Scottsville track.

Trainer Mike Miller will again have a big say with five runners, but (1) SUPERIOR FORCE and (6) SILVER DUCAT, with good experience, should run very well. Silver Ducat was fast but tired late and will prefer the going on top. Superior Force could still have his measure from Gate 1.

(2) EDDIE THE MOVER is bred for speed. Watch out.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(16) GENERAL HANCOCK, while a bit costly to follow, has decent Highveld form. With his experience, he could navigate Scottsville well enough to win.

(13) SENOR GARCIA was a big improver at Greyville last time. The gelding operation looks to have done the trick with him. He should make further progress.

(12) WINTER AIR and (14) MCCARTNEY are bred to be better than their runs. They could have improved during a rest, but have drawn the outside.

(1) GANGSTER STATE has drawn well to get closer.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) NAPOLEON was most eye-catching when making marked improvement on debut. He enjoyed that trip but should prefer this 1,600m.

(5) PURPLE OPERATOR has run some decent races but has tended to hang in his races. He may prefer a change of tactics to show his best. He is certainly one to consider seriously.

(11) ETIQUETTE made late progress in both starts and could enjoy the longer distance. But he has drawn widest and this is a bit of a concern.

(2) MIGHTY MASHONA needed his last run after being gelded. Drawn well, he should be included in the exotic bets.

RACE 4 (1,750M)

(6) AIRWAYS LAW has won so easily on the Poly that he appeals as one who can win better races. But the big question is whether he will be just as good on turf. He certainly has the pedigree to be a decent grass horse.

(3) SPIRIT OF MY FATE would be deserving after a string of good performances. He could get the race run to suit and finally add a win at Scottsville.

(8) DON’T TOUCH ME is a strong front runner who could dictate the race and keep going. (7) MONARCHY has won at the course, so could upset.

(9) RODRIGUEZ has a say, too.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) SASHAY AWAY is rated highly by her yard and could relish the longer trip. She is getting weight from most.

(4) MAIDENS PRAYER is carrying a lighter weight, is drawn well and comes into the race in good nick, so has to be a contender.

(6) TWICETHEQUALITY finished third in a feature when reverting to this shorter trip and can build on that.

(5) CONCHITA ran a good fourth last start. Before that, she won in style at this venue.

(11) CHANTY LANE impressed at Greyville but has more to do at the weights than from a wide draw.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(7) CHANTYMAN is back in a Pinnacle Stakes and will be hard to beat. Interestingly, his last two of 10 wins have come at Greyville.

(1) SPYDAS CORNER has found Chantyman too good a few times. He is not weighted to beat him again but has the best draw.

(8) PRAY FOR RAIN and (5) HUGS ACCEPTED are weighted to be in the firing line. Both needed their comeback races and should come on nicely.

(9) FULL BLAST showed high-class ability as a three-year-old. He is lightly raced and could be hard to fend off.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) MVULAZANA showed inexperience but won her second start in style. If getting going sooner this time, she should add to her tally.

(5) PURPLE MERCHANT has been giving signs she is on the way to win No. 3. This could be the right race for her.

(4) FLYING THE STAR is back at her best track and should much improve on her Greyville runs.

(8) THREE HEARTS disappointed from good draws at Greyville but Anton Marcus is back aboard and she could surprise.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) ALFONSA SPAGONI should be right there on form. He has drawn well.

(6) PRINCE TYRION inevitably has things go wrong. The last time, he lost his rider when right in contention. Hopefully, he can get a good passage.

(11) DROGARATI races for a stable in good form. He has a chance.

(12) CAMORA needed his last race and could show up strongly as he also races for a yard winning races regularly.