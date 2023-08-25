Get off to a good start with Plinian

Race 1 (1,000m)

Barring any surprise, Garth Puller’s colt (2) PLINIAN will start at short odds and should be difficult to beat. He has been close-up in all three starts over this distance and was narrowly beaten last time.

(6) BOMBER STREAM has consistent form over the trip. Strong each-way chance.

(5) B FIFTYTWO looks held by Plinian on recent showings and has been trying further since. He should be thereabouts.

Watch for smart money on the three newcomers.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) MIA’S ATHENA has been placed in all three starts. The form has worked out well and, from a good draw, she should go close.

(4) KIAN’S PRIDE has good form over the distance and has improved with blinkers. The danger.

(3) WITCHWOOD and (1) A TIME TO DANCE looked held by Kian’s Pride on their last meeting. Witchwood has improved with blinkers.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) SIGN OF FATE has raced in feature company and against winners at recent starts. Back in maiden company and a return to her earlier form, she should be competitive.

(10) KITTY MO has the worst draw but the filly has turned the corner. The step-up in trip should also suit.

(1) GRECIAN PALACE is making the required improvement at each outing. With the best draw, she can go close.

(3) FLIGHT DISPLAY looks held on her last effort by Grecian Palace but has only had two starts.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(8) JOSEPHINE’S PRIDE has only had three starts and was a beaten favourite last run when fourth. He was a smart debut runner-up. If he stays the trip, he may be the one to beat.

(3) LEMON SCENT showed signs of coming to hand last time. She is a lightly raced four-year-old and the trip should not be a problem.

(13) EXCALIBUR CALLS made sudden improvement with a tongue tie and blinkers. He started at lengthy odds that day but a repeat can see him go close again.

(4) REACHFORTHESTARS is lightly raced but has never been far back. He could come into his own over this distance.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) KITCHAKAL has his third run after a break. He was touched off last run from a wide draw and, with expected improvement, looks a good thing.

(11) AURORA STORM was the favourite in that race from the best draw but was beaten less than a length. Now he has to overcome a wide berth.

(7) EL REY VIENE, stable companion of Kitchakal, was touched off by (3) NEWS STREAM when they last met and is now 1.5kg better off in the handicap. He also gets cheekpieces and a tongue tie.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) QUIZ MASTER has been consistent. He has good form over the trip and, from a good draw, must have a fair winning chance.

(1) PORFIRIO got a hefty five-point rise for his last win but still has a handy galloping weight and the best draw.

(2) STEVIE GEE comes from the in-form yard of Wendy Whitehead and he goes well over this trip.

(10) FISH EAGLE has drawn wide but has not been far back behind stronger rivals at the Highveld.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) MAQUETTE is on a quick back-up. She finally jumped on terms and led all the way last Sunday. She has 4kg claimer James Lihaba and a good draw.

(1) MAGICALLEE won well first-up on the Poly. A quick mare from the best draw, she can follow up.

Visiting Paul Matchett is in mustard form and it could be a toss-up between his two runners, (6) MIST IN SCOTLAND and (5) ON CUE. Both are effective over the trip.

(7) STING RAY ran a cracker behind the smart Captain’s Christy last time. A repeat should see her in the firing line.