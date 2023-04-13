Get On The Guest List

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) FORT LAUDERDALE sports blinkers now and looks ripe and ready to open his account.

(5) RIO SUPREMO has his best chance ever of cracking a win while stable companion (4) ADRENALINE RUSH could improve more and get into the trifecta.

(3) I AM WHO I AM drops to the minimum trip but has champion Sam Mosia aboard – must be respected.

(6) SOMEDAY MAYBE races before this – watch.

Race 2 (1,500m)

(4) MISS CHRISTMAS tackles a moderate lot and should be right there.

(1) KIT KAT KATIE looks a lively threat and could challenge.

(2) AUNT PITTY PAT could improve on recent form.

(7) PARADISE FLOWER needed her last outing and will come on heaps – respect.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(1) UNYIELDING should make a bold bid if she relaxes in the race.

(2) PINK DIAMOND could make her presence felt in this weak field.

(3) ELUSIVE FIRE has issues but, if problem-free, should make the trifecta.

(4) SUMMER OF DREAMS comes off a rest but can get into the quartet.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(6) FREEDOM SQUARE was not disgraced on debut. Look for a big run.

(11) CHROME TOURMALINE showed promise on debut. She can only improve.

(8) HAVE A PARTY must be given another chance. (3) PRIMROSE PATH and (10) SHIVAS SPIRIT (bled before a rest) can fight for the minor placings.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) PEMBROKE makes his track debut after not striding out. (5) CROWN PRINCE stumbled at the start as well as (6) GREEN DYNAMITE, who proved a handful after a slow start on debut. All had problems last time but can bounce back.

Two-year-old (10) SHACHATH comes off a rest.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) ON THE GUEST LIST could be a banker. Danger could be (2) IMPRESSION, who turned it up after pulling due to a saddle slip. Look for improvement from (4) COFFEE IN BRAZIL and include (5) DAME COLLEEN and (3) CILANTRO in the quartet.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(9) MAMBO COME TESIO is crying out for the extra distance and rates a good each-way bet.

(10) TURNTHEBEATAROUND is maturing and could have a say.

(1) DESERT FOX should hold (4) TIME TO MEDITATE and (7) VOLTE FACE on their recent meeting.

The veterinary surgeon found nothing wrong with (3) WONDERWORLD last time, so he warrants another chance.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(1) CELTIC RUSH was blowing last time and, with a top work rider aboard, should take all the beating.

Biggest threat could come from gelded newcomer (11) TOTAL SURRENDER.

(5) BIG FIVE can make the trifecta.

(3) ACTIVATOR can improve on debut.