Get ready for another Sonic Burst

RACE 1 (1,700M)

(3) DAME OF FLAMES and (4) ANGELSEA are ready to win and should fight this out.

(1) KISS TO DREAM has the form and experience to pose a threat.

(10) WIKKEL SPIKKEL is likely to improve and could make her presence felt.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(1) CLARKSON improved to run well in both races since returning from a layoff and should open his account.

(3) WITH PLEASURE enjoyed racing without blinkers last time and can pose a threat if reproducing that effort.

(5) FLAG BEARER stayed on well to finish behind that rival last time and could stake a claim with the step-up in trip.

(6) DUKE OF RAIN showed improvement last time.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

The promising (1) JUST FABULOUS fluffed her lines when heavily supported last time. She is better than that run suggests.

(5) DAMOVA opened her account last time. She is likely to make further improvement.

(2) BELLA SWAN ran well enough on handicap debut to stake a claim again.

(7) EMERALD PRINCESS caught the eye over a shorter distance last time and should be better with the step- up in trip.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) SHE'S MY CAPTAIN was making her debut when finishing behind (2) ROCK ON CAPTAIN and improved with experience to turn the tables on that rival last time. The former has finished second in both starts over this trip and should improve further. Her familiar foe is expected to pose the biggest threat again.

(3) ROSE OF MINE and (5) AFRICAN WINTER are likely to make their presence felt after their improved last starts.

RACE 5 (1,500M)

The progressive (1) ROSAPRIMA was returning from a rest when cruising to win a similar contest on handicap debut. She races close to the speed, so is likely to go forward again and may have things her way.

(15) MS FLOWER POWER won well after a rest too. But it interesting to note that she has been declared to run with blinkers again.

(4) MAMAQUEARA is holding form and should give a good account in her peak outing.

(3) TWICE THE TRIP, (6) ME TIME and (8) DANCE LESSON could get involved.

RACE 6 (900M)

(5) WE'RE JAMMING raced prominently throughout when a close-up second on debut and is likely to improve with the benefit of that experience.

The well-bred newcomers (3) SMITH AND WESSON and (4) TRIP TO MARS are expected to run well, according to stable talk. Watch the betting.

(2) SHIFTING PATH and (1) LORD OF LIGHT are others to consider.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(1) MAUBY was returning from a rest when winning well last time. She should make another bold bid with improved fitness.

(3) SHE'S A CRACKER renews rivalry on better terms and should also strip fitter and pose a threat, as is hat-trick-seeking (6) MASAAKEN, who is maturing and developing into a useful stayer.

(4) SMILEY RIVER was outclassed in a feature over this trip but should fare better in these calmer waters.

RACE 8 (900M)

(1) BONIKA produced a pleasing debut when placed and finished more than two lengths ahead of (2) EPSOM GIRL. Both should improve but Bonika rates as the one to beat. The betting should provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers, especially (3) FUN ZONE.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

The Grade 1 winner (1) UNDER YOUR SPELL is unbeaten over this trip and is suited by the conditions. Hard to oppose.

(4) CAPTAIN LANNISTER may be better over slightly further but will enjoy a hot pace. A threat.

(3) MASTER ARCHIE and (2) BELLA CHICA are distance-suited and are likely to make their presence felt.

The lightly raced (8) SHELDON is dangerous with bottom weight.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(6) SONIC BURST was an impressive winner in a similar contest over track and trip last time. She should go well again.

(1) BRIANNA, (3) CARIBBEAN SUNSET and (4) DIFFERENT FACE were returning from respective breaks when finishing behind Sonic Burst. With improved fitness, they pose a threat on revised terms.

The speedy (5) KISSING POINT and (9) IMPRESSIVE QUEEN are dropping in class and trip after contesting features over further last time. They must be respected.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) MA BLACK has found her niche over this trip and been impressive in winning both starts this term. She was too good for a few of these over this course and distance last time, despite the revised weight terms. She could have their measure again in her peak.

(2) SEEKING PEACE, (4) WHAT A BLIZZARD, (5) CHILLY WINTER and (7) PRINCESS SANTO are better off at the weights with that rival, so should pose a threat.

(6) IMPOSING ANGEL and (3) FEARLESS TRIP will appreciate a return to this trip.

RACE 12 (1,475M)

(9) BOWIE was withdrawn from the Grand Heritage and should find his task in the consolation an easier one on his last winning mark.

It has been a long time between drinks for (12) SPANISH BOY, who finished third in the Grand Heritage last year. He found one better in his last two starts.

(7) CITY BY THE SEA and (3) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT arrive in good form and are likely to make their presence felt.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

The maturing (1) CELTIC NIGHT has won her last two starts well. She is progressive but is conceding weight to all.

(2) FLOWER OF SAIGON may have found 2,000m too far in her second run after a rest. A return to this trip should suit in her peak.

(5) REWRITE THE STARS is better off at the weights with his rivals and could be rewarded for consistency on these terms.

(4) CRIMSON PRINCESS is also consistent at this level and is likely to stake a claim, too.

RACE 14 (1,100M)

(1) MULETA has another assignment but is a winning chance if she accepts to contest this race.

The Sean Tarry-trained pair of (2) DUBAWI PRINCESS and (3) IMBEWU should strip fitter and must be considered.

(5) ALULA'S STAR has shown consistency, so has a winning chance.

(7) WARSHIP could prefer it back on a straight track and is not out of it.

(10) STOLEN KISS is clearly better than her last run suggested.