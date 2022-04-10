Get ready for a Full Blast impact

RACE 1 (1,200M)

There are raced runners who have scope for improvement but the Rafeef debutante (7) BAUBLES AND BEADS could attract support. She is well bred and races for the in-form Dennis Drier yard.

(3) ENID’S GIRL, also bred for speed, showed potential when third on debut. Progress expected.

(6) QUANABI was not far behind her on debut at Scottsville. She should also make progress.

(1) TABATHA CAT should appreciate this longer trip and is drawn in pole position.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) ENSUING was tried in the Grade 3 Cape Of Good Hope Nursery on debut. That form line was franked by Grinkov who won last weekend. The well-bred horse should appreciate the longer trip.

(2) FUTURE OF ENERGY looks to have met fair sorts on debut. He can improve over this trip. He is well drawn.

(8) IN WITH A CHANCE and (12) ULTIMATE JEWEL have tried the distance and have proven stamina, so need to be taken seriously.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) PICARA has four seconds in her last five starts and must open her account soon.

(10) COLUMBIA ROAD was beaten as favourite on debut when also meeting a weak field. She should probably needed that run.

(9) SHESAKINDA MAGIC has run some fair races but is racing after a lengthy break. If not needing it, she could play a big part.

(2) VENTUROUS is holding form and can challenge for the honours.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) MADIBA’S CUPPA is ready to win. If the race is run to suit, he should have every chance.

(1) LIKETHECLAPPERS has the most scope for improvement as he has raced only once. It was a fair effort at this venue.

(2) THE GREEN GALLANT needs plenty to go his way. But he is drawn well and has Anton Marcus in the irons, so could score.

(7) BLAZING LIGHT is holding form and could prefer the switch to the Poly.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(7) BILLY BAZOOKA and (11) EXTRACT may take advantage of their light weight. Billy Bazooka won his last try at this track and has a decent draw. Extract has not drawn well but will enjoy the longer trip.

(6) CHEWBACA is best at this track and could turn the form around on Billy Bazooka from a fair stall.

(10) MANHATTEN CAFE and sudden improver (13) WHISPERS OF WAR are worth considering.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) YATA showed good pace at Scottsville and tired late. She should be fitter.

(7) DUNYAA did not show her best form when switching to this track last time. If bouncing back from that below-par performance, she could get the job done.

(6) HER ROYAL MAJESTY is honest and speedy. She should be right there at the finish.

(2) CASA ROSADA was hampered last time but was not far behind.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(8) CHANTYMAN has an apprentice claim and will be dangerous as he is already well weighted.

(1) SOCRATES has won twice over this trip, but this is his first run at this track. He has drawn the best.

Juvenile Grade 1 winner (2) TEMPTING FATE has drawn alongside and is likely to make a race of it again.

(7) GOOD TRAVELLER, the top juvenile last season, was brilliant at this venue and struck form in the Cape recently.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) WINTER SMOKE is bred to enjoy the trip. The Highveld-based filly was not disgraced in her first try over it last time. She has the best draw.

(3) DRAMA QUEEN has not disgraced herself at Scottsville. Being better at this venue, she could come up trumps. Her last win was over this track and trip.

(5) PETRA found her last race a bit sharp. She should show the benefit of that over this longer trip.

(9) LOVE BOMB and (7) FREESTATE STAR are capable over this distance.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(7) FULL BLAST has run a few crackers in tough races. He needs a good pace and a bit of luck.

(4) AL’S MY DADDY showed his well-being with a convincing win last time. If not minding the drop in trip, he can follow up.

(5) LOVE THE VIEW is weighted to give his rivals a hard time. He is holding form well.

(2) SPRING HIGH has drawn well and is back on the turf. He can hold on stubbornly to score.