Get ready for Full Velocity thrill

Race 1 (1,160m)

All six runners are first-timers, two of them are reported to be in need of a run. They are (4) PURE PREDATOR and (2) DREAM STATE.

(3) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE, by Gimmethegreenlight, could be the one to beat, but it would be better to watch the money.

(1) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT, a Captain Of All gelding, is expected to do well.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) AUSSENKEHR races in new surroundings. If his last run is ignored, the gelding should make a bold bid.

(2) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST, who seldom runs a bad race without winning, should give another honest performance and be right there.

(9) POURSOMESUGARONME is improving nicely and would not be far off them.

(7) PRIVILEGE has attracted money in both his runs and could do better.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) ROSSLYNE has been finishing close up and should contest the finish.

(1) KEEP THE FORT is doing well and should make a race of it.

(3) UNYIELDING is improving all the time and could challenge.

(11) TURNTHEBEATAROUND could improve more.

(10) SUMMER FLING will relish the extra distance.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) COLD FACT drops to the minimum trip after finishing second over 1,200m last time. If the mare does not tear away, she could make amends.

(2) ALULA’S STAR always tries her best. The five-time winner should be challenging late. The mare was a winner at her penultimate start and ran second last time.

(8) GOOD QUEEN BESS showed true grit when scoring last time. With a handy weight, she could get into the fight for the top honours.

(5) ROSE FOR TRIPPI cannot be ignored. She is a lot better than her last run.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(3) MRS GERIATRIX was hampered at the start but still got up in a determined finish to score on debut. The two-year-old filly could make it two from two.

(5) VIRGINIA BEACH ran second after scoring on debut and should also be thereabouts.

(4) RIPPLE EFFECT found problems last time. Expect a good showing.

(6) CALLMEWHENUNEEDME ran a pleasing second on debut and could go one better with improvement.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) FIRE ’N FLAMES may be giving weight to his rivals but the two-year-old gelding is still a force to be reckoned with. He hurt his mouth last time when fourth and could make amends.

(2) AMERICAN GRAFFITI was backed on debut and duly won. Respect.

(8) ZINOVI was heavily supported when third on debut. The two-year-old colt will know more about it.

(5) LINKIN NAVIGATOR eased in the betting on debut when third. He followed up with a second on Thursday and is on a quick back-up.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) RAIN IN HOLLAND is ready to strike in the Grade 3 Acacia Stakes and find true form.

Stablemate (9) EMERALD PRINCESS could give her a good fight with 6kg less to shoulder.

(3) GILDED BUTTERFLY won well last time but (13) QUEEN OF SHADOWS is 2kg better off for 1½-length difference and must come into the reckoning.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(5) FULL VELOCITY should be at peak fitness and will give a good account of herself.

Stablemates (3) EDEN ROC and (9) IKIGAI are no slouches. They could pick up the pieces should she fail.

(1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is all heart and could win fresh.