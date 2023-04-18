Get ready for Golden Sickle harvest

Race 1 (1,100m)



(1) TYRION LANNISTER was on debut when finishing ahead of (4) SPEEDING BULLET in a 1,200m sales race. He could represent the value in the opener on 3kg better terms with natural improvement expected.

(9) BLUE HOLLY takes on the boys again and carries more weight, but should be competitive.

(5) PARATROOPER and (10) GET IMPRESSED are well-bred newcomers. Worth a market check.



Race 2 (1,100m)



(6) GOLDEN SICKLE was outrun late in a 1,200m feature last time having led for much of the way. On that evidence, the shorter trip should suit and she could prove hard to peg back.

(8) GREEN VALKYRIE and (9) OCTOBER MORN caught the eye on debut and both are likely to have improved with that experience, so could get involved receiving 3kg.

(12) EASY MONEY and (2) MORE THAN A DREAM have the form and experience to play a role too.



Race 3 (1,800m)



(3) FLEETING edged ahead of (6) ACADEMIC GOLD (½kg better off) in a similar contest over 1,600m recently. There should not be much between the pair again on these revised terms.

Both (5) BYE BYE BOMBSHELL and stablemate (4) VERONICA MARS are better off at the weights. So they ought to make their presence felt.

(1) FOLLOW THE STAR could get into the picture too, along with improving 3yo (2) LOVE IS A ROSE.



Race 4 (1,200m)



(5) GO LIKE FLO and (6) APPLE CATCHER have the form and experience to play leading roles – neither would be winning out of turn.

Newcomers (7) DREAMS GO BY and (8) BO KAAP are bred to be useful and should be included, especially if the betting market speaks in their favour.



Race 5 (1,400m)



(7) OLIVER and (8) CONTIGUOUS will not be maidens for too long and neither would be winning out of turn. Preference, though, is for the former, who caught the eye over this trip from a wide draw last time.

(1) RED WILLIAM and (13) LAUGHING WILLIAM have the form and experience to play a role.

Newcomers (10) ANALYTIC and (15) DAWN CLOUD are drawn wide on debut but should not be discounted. Watch the market betting trend.



Race 6 (1,400m)



(1) ACT NATURALLY and (8) OSCAR’S WINNER caught the eye when staying on well over 1,250m last time. This distance should be more to their liking.

(7) FUN ZONE and (4) BONIKA have bounced back to form after finishing unplaced in a 1,600m Grade 1. Both have good records at this level.

(2) GIMMEAFIRST will be on the premises too.



Race 7 (1,600m)



(2) FALLO ANCORA has beaten several of these rivals before but finished behind (5) MOTHERSHIP last time. She is 2½kg better off, though. So should reverse that form on these terms.

The same could be said of (3) SUNLIT FROM HEAVEN who, with improved fitness after that comeback run, could turn the tables.

(9) ON BOARD has been consistent and threatening to win over shorter trips, but could have more to offer stepping up to this.



Race 8 (2,000m)



(2) NIGHT RULER is weighted to turn the tables on stablemate (1) ROYAL WATCH. But he is held on the form of a recent meeting with (6) SUDDEN SONG and (8) GLOBAL ALLY. He was, however, unlucky not to have finished closer last time. So could atone.

(5) COSMIC EVENT was used as the pacesetter in the Grade 1 Cape Derby over track and trip. So his run there can be ignored. He should fare better in these calmer waters under just 54kg.



Race 9 (2,000m)



(13) RUN RUDOLPH RUN is overdue and needs only to beat his wide draw to break his duck.

(3) AUTUMN MOON, (2) DONDER STORM and (5) GIMME THE BEST are held by that rival on the form of a recent meeting. But they are capable of posing more of a threat on these revised terms from better starting berths.

(12) FELIDAVIAN could surprise dropping back into a maiden race.