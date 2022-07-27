Get off to a winning start with Lovers Lane

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(9) LOVERS LANE should be ready to strike after two decent efforts.

(6) BOISTEROUS was beaten when heavily backed in his second start and could make amends.

(11) MR BODACIOUS found support on debut but was all at sea. Watch for improvement.

(1) FULL GO and (7) BURGESS could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(11) OUTLAW eased in the betting in his second start but was not far off. She is racing down the straight now and could get off the mark.

(1) CHOPSTICKS deserves her maiden win. She drops in trip but should be right there.

(3) TSITSIKAMMA PEARL was not disgraced on debut and will come on.

Watch the first-timers especially (8) KISS ME CAPTAIN.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) CRIMSON PRINCESS should be at peak fitness and should make a bold bid for top honours.

(2) FOLLOW ME should be right there on collateral form.

(4) HOLLYWOODBOUND should confirm form and is worth a bet.

(1) OPERA GLASS was a brilliant second to Rain In Holland but appears to have lost form. Still has to be respected.

(3) ROUGE ALLURE has the class but appears moody lately.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(12) VENGEANCE FOREVER showed up well last time and gets the nod in a difficult race.

(6) CAPTAIN OF GRIT drops to a preferred distance and could get into the action.

(9) MCEBISI is running well and should not be far off.

(4) MOTOR CITY HITMAN needed his last run and should make his presence felt.

(7) ALINGALONGA is also improving.

(5) BEY SUYAY is holding form and could make the board.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) SPICE MARKET could be the one to beat. She is having her peak run and could deliver on earlier promise.

(2) PRINCESS KESH never recovered from a slow start last time and should reverse form with (5) DARK TRAVEL, who cannot be ignored for money.

(1) FLAME FLOWER comes off a break after an indifferent performance. If ready then could win fresh.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) WHAFEEF and (7) ADMIRAL DOOLEY are stable companions and both have strong form and could fight it out. With 4.5kg less to shoulder, the latter gets the vote.

(2) LEOPOLD is running well and should be thereabouts at the finish.

(6) BALLON D’OR is having his peak run and could turn it around with (4) BARNEYS PRIDE.

(9) TWICE AS SPLENDID could prove best of the rest.

RACE 7 (1,160M)

(5) BENGUELA COVE recently beat (6) ON CUE (1.5kg worse off) by two lengths with (7) BEQUEST (3.5kg better off) a further half a length behind. Strictly on form, she should confirm the form with the runner-up, with the other two swopping positions.

(1) BON VIVANT drops in distance but could finish off strongly to get into the reckoning.

(2) LUCY IN THE SKY, (3) LUCY ENGLISH and (4) GREENS are all carrying some form into the race and could be looking for quartet money.