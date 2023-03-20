Getting more bang for Speedy Buck

Bloodstock agents form part of the racing landscape, even if some trainers prefer to do without.

It is the old chestnut of hiring a professional to do the legwork against cutting out the middleman and saving costs.

Either way, the jury is still out whether outsourcing or DIY is the better formula, given the fickle nature of bloodstock and pedigree.

Trainer Jason Ong, for one, used to prefer being left to his own devices when it was time to go shopping.

For practical reasons, he recently had a change of heart. Going on just a few racing articles, he rang Kiwi bloodstock agent Andrew Campbell out of the blue.

The first purchase through the former trainer of late Kiwi champion sire Tavistock (sire of 2017 Singapore Horse of the Year Infantry) was Speedy Buck.

Those who took his debut odds of $20 certainly made more than a few bucks in less than a minute – 58.57sec, to be precise.

That was the time the Shamexpress three-year-old took to run 1,000m at his win in Saturday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden event.

Ong was over the moon that his trust in Campbell had reaped instant dividends.

“It’s the first horse Andrew bought for me. I’m sure he’ll be happy, too,” said the fifth-season Singaporean trainer.

“I actually used to buy horses in New Zealand myself. But it’s hard to keep in touch with so many tracks like Foxbridge and Cambridge, and the time difference.

“I’ve read some articles on Andrew. After he stopped training, he joined the bloodstock industry.

“One day, I just called him, and we just clicked.”

Speedy Buck trialled only once, at Cambridge in May 2022. He came from well back to run second to a horse who would go on to win the Group 1 New Zealand 2,000 Guineas (1,600m), Pier.

Ong was glad he heeded Campbell’s advice. In retrospect, the Pier formline has clearly stacked up.

“Andrew was very keen on this Shamexpress and told me I had to buy him,” said Ong.

“At the time, I didn’t know about Pier. I just liked the way my horse finished home strong.

“He’s also bought a few yearlings for me since.”

Ong said the Great Teamwork Stable, a relative newcomer to Singapore racing, bought Speedy Buck for an undisclosed amount.

But, from what he has seen from the youngster, he sounded confident of fairly quick returns.

“He always looked like a horse who would get better over more ground,” he said.

“As he’s still raw, I thought we’d run him over 1,000m first-up.”

After following in third spot, Speedy Buck (Wong Chin Chuen) was eased into an inviting gap when leader Golden Sentience (Marc Lerner) rolled off.

Diaz (Manoel Nunes) and Grand Supreme (Krisna Thangamani) proved hard to shake off on the outside, but Speedy Buck never buckled. He rallied strongly to score by one length from Diaz. Golden Sentience was third, another length away.

“I didn’t expect him to ping out and race so handy. I thought he’d be further back,” said Ong, who later saddled a double with $105 outsider Per Incrown in the last race.

“He looked like he was overracing, but that’s because he’s very competitive, even though he’s very laid-back at home.

“In the straight, Diaz and Grand Supreme gave him a bit of a fight. But he was very professional.”

While the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge – the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) may come up a tad too early on April 8 – the other two legs on April 29 and May 20 could work better for him.

But Ong, whose family raced 2014 3YO Triple Crown winner War Affair, said there was still some water to flow under the bridge.

“The 3YO series is at the back of my mind. But we’ll see how Speedy Buck pulls up first,” he said.