Getting ready for gold rush

Mr Black Back, one of leading trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' five Singapore Gold Cup hopefuls, is a live chance with only 51kg on his back. He will be ridden by two-time Gold Cup winner Craig Williams.

What a line-up. It is truly gold.

And it is not just confined to race day.

The Singapore Gold Cup contenders put their show on the road when they turned up in good numbers on the training track on Tuesday.

Like stars in a big-time production, they strutted their stuff – each wanting to be the headline.

There was Hongkong Great. The topweight and probable favourite in the million-dollar race galloped with gusto, clapping on the pace from the top of the straight.

His fairy-tale story could continue on Saturday.

The same could be said of Mr Black Back and Super Impact.

They are slowly but surely becoming household names among the Kranji faithful.

They are not “there” yet but both are making strides in the right direction.

Mr Black Back went over the 600m in 39.1sec. He is looking good for a wager.

Leading trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, who has entered a strong team of five for the Group 1 race, could be pinning his hopes on this exciting galloper.

He has booked Craig Williams for his five-year-old – and we know just how competent that guy is in the saddle.

The nine-time Melbourne champion has won the Gold Cup twice – " space="1"on Bahana in 2016 and Mr Clint in 2019.

If anyone could put Mr Black Back in the headlines, it is Williams. After all, Mr Black Back will shoulder only 51kg in the time-honoured race.

But if there is a jockey who would really love to have his name up in lights, it is Jake Bayliss.

He worked Super Impact and the Donna Logan-trained gelding breezed over the 600m in 40.3, unextended.

Bayliss knows what it is like to land a “big one” at Kranji.

He lifted the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on $90 outsider Prosperous Return on Oct 15 after having landed the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) astride Golden Monkey on July 9.

It would be a dollop of icing on the cake if he lands the Gold Cup.

The Queenslander has won on Super Impact. That was three starts back on Sept 24.

Super Impact is a horse going places. Also with a featherweight of 51kg on his back, he must figure in your reckoning.

Then we have the tried-and-tested gallopers.

Jumping out from the page, we have Hard Too Think. He was put through a strong gallop by Danny Beasley, running the 600m in a swift 36.2.

Trainer Stephen Gray’s solitary entry for the big race came to within a length of lifting the 2021 Gold Cup.

But, on the day, the second favourite had to play second fiddle to that mighty runner we know as Lim’s Lightning.

Hard Too Think gives his all in his races and the 2,000m trip is right up his alley.

Another who turned in a fast workout was Sacred Croix. He will be carrying trainer Jerome Tan’s hopes in the big race.

There was nothing wrong with his piece of work. Sacred Croix was allowed to canter freely before he was let free. He went on to clock 37.9 for the 600m dash.

He started as a three-figure roughie in the 2021 contest and was not disgraced, finishing fifth to the “Lightning”.

Owned by Raffles Racing Stable, his last-start second to Prosperous Return in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup was outstanding.

Keep him on your Gold Cup shortlist. He is better than that “silver” effort. Australian hoop Jamie Kah has been booked for the ride.