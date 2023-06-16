Getting off on right foot

Coin Toss (Daniel Moor) giving the Gandharvi Stable a second Kranji Group 2 win in the Singapore Guineas (1.,600m) on May 27. Another promising three-year-old, Leg Day, debuts for the outfit on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

At a barrier trial on June 8, around six lengths separated stablemates Leg Day, the winner, and Greatham Boy, the runner-up.

Come Saturday, at their Kranji debuts in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,100m), the market is bound to be skewed towards one half of the Michael Clements-trained pair.

Two more factors will probably slash the odds even further.

Manoel Nunes is Leg Day’s partner, both in the Shalaa three-year-old’s trial stroll and the race.

He also races in the same Gandharvi Stable colours as Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge two-leg winner Coin Toss for yet another formidable combination.

It has been well documented that the outfit owned by healthcare entrepreneur Kuldeep Singh Rajput has the financial muscle to buy top quality horseflesh in the United States, Europe and Australia.

But Clements weighs in with a refreshing spin that brings Greatham Boy out of the shadows a little.

“Greatham Boy actually carried more weight (68kg) in his trial against Leg Day (62kg) and now he has less weight,” said Clements.

Being a two-year-old, Greatham Boy will carry only 49.5kg, to be shaved off further by Clements’ apprentice Ibrahim Mamat, who can claim up to 4kg. Leg Day, a year older, will shoulder 57kg.

“It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out, though Greatham Boy has drawn an outside barrier (13),” added Clements.

“Leg Day is speedy and will roll forward, whereas Greatham Boy will be closing in at the finish. I think both will run a great race.”

Youngsters with explosive raw speed excite more but Clements said that it can also be a curse.

In Leg Day’s case, that unbridled energy cost him a berth in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge.

“We bought him for the 3YO series at the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale in 2021,” said Clements.

“He landed here towards the end of last year. We had the first leg (Sprint in April) in mind, but he couldn’t make it.

“He was showing a lot of ability at his first prep but he then trained off. We gave him a break.

“He’s a horse who’s pretty hard on himself, he’s very speedy and wants to get it over and done with.

“He was doing too much in his gallops and trials. We just tried to keep him a bit fresher.”

Greatham Boy’s name is automatically associated with Clements’ mare Greatham Girl, also a get-back sort and three-time winner up to Class 4 level.

Clements said that the two share some common owners. But it was the hope that Greatham Boy shared the same genes as another better-known mare of Clements’ that actually led to his purchase.

“He’s a half-brother to Celavi. That was why I bought him at the Magic Millions yearling sale in Tasmania last year,” said Clements.

The retired daughter of Fighting Sun out of Exceed And Excel mare In Harmony won all her eight Kranji races on Polytrack, including the 2021 Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m).

While pedigree is not always an exact science, Greatham Boy did at least tick a few boxes when a saddle was put on.

“He showed a lot in his prep in Australia. He trialled well and has done a great job in his preparation,” said Clements.

The Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) makes a comeback on July 23. Last run in 2020, the juvenile feature is a race still missing from the 2020 Singapore champion trainer’s resume.

But he was back ruling his pet 3YO category in 2023, thanks to Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic and Group 2 Singapore Guineas winner Coin Toss.

Despite the turmoil that Kranji is going through with the racing closure in 2024, Clements said Rajput is not staring at the exit door.

“Like most owners, Kuldeep was, of course, disappointed. But, now, he just wants to be practical, align himself with the owners’ working committee,” said Clements.

“He’s passionate about horse racing and considers Singapore his second home. He had every intention of owning a nice string of horses here.”

On Wednesday night, seven owners, including Rajput – who attended via Zoom from Boston – formed a working committee at a meeting with trainers.

They will join forces with the Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore (Arts), led by Clements, to make representations with the Singapore Turf Club and the Government about the feasibility of continuing racing before the curtain comes down for good.