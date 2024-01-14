Ghalib makes amends after better getaway

The Steven Burridge-trained Ghalib (Manoel Nunes) racing away to an easy win in the Class 3 race over 1,200m on the Polytrack on Jan 14.

Trainer Steven Burridge is hoping Ghalib can be one of the horses to spearhead his stable in 2024.

But if the Australian had to be really picky, the I Am Invincible four-year-old could have been the complete package if not for one blemish – his claustrophobia.

Ghalib – a one-time winner in Australia when known as Eponymous – does not turn a hair at the stables, but gets all stirred up at the very sight of barrier gates.

Still, he won his first two – when prepared by ex-Kranji trainer Michael Clements – despite his getaways being touch-and-go.

He either bungles the start or overraces thereafter. A record of only one win in five previous starts for Burridge told the story.

Even that day (Nov 25), he was reefing and tearing when boxed in on the fence in a muddling-run Class 3 race (1,400m), but somehow scrambled home from stablemate Lim’s Craft on raw ability.

Hence, Burridge always approached Ghalib’s races with plenty of guesswork in the equation.

But when the $13 favourite jumped on terms from his handy barrier No. 2 on Jan 14, half the battle was won. Getting a cart off grey flash Illustrious (Vlad Duric) throughout, he was off and gone once he gobbled him up.

The battle for the minors was won by former Group winner Countofmontecristo (Ibrahim Mamat) for his best run to-date since his surprise return from Australia.

Dancing Light (Zyrul Nor Azman) flashed home late, just missing the runner-up spot by a nose. The winning time was 1min 11.17sec for the Polytrack 1,200m.

Even if Ghalib was unproven on the all-weather, Burridge could ill-afford to wait for ideal conditions to get him out of his box.

“He’s such a gross horse. We would have had to wait six to seven weeks for a 1,400m race,” he said.

“He doesn’t normally trial that well on Poly, but he trialled well the other day (won on Jan 4).

“I was actually more worried about his barrier manners. He’s well-behaved at home, but he’s a funny horse at the barriers.”

Manoel Nunes has now held the reins at all of Ghalib’s four wins, but the Brazilian ace maintained he was still a work in progress.

“Ghalib doesn’t stay long inside. Stenmark’s another problem horse and had to go in first, so we went in second-last,” said the five-time Singapore champion jockey.

“Credit to the starter for waiting for the moment the blindfold came off to push the button.”

Burridge, who had one of the early four-year-old favourites in Street Of Dreams in 2023 before he went amiss, clearly holds Ghalib in high regard despite his flaws.

The veteran trainer still exercised caution, but was not averse to exploring those heights for Ghalib.

“He won by 4¼ lengths. He’ll get around seven points,” he said.

“There aren’t many Class 2 races around, so I’ll probably run him in Class 1 next time.

“He could also be my four-year-old horse. I personally don’t think he can stay, but we’ll see.”

The Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 9 would be the more suitable option at this stage should Ghalib head that way.

“He needs to settle better before we look at stepping him up to 1,400m,” said Nunes.

“I know he won the last time he raced over 1,400m, but he nearly clipped heels with Jerlyn’s (Seow) horse (I Am Sacred) down the back. He was too keen when they slowed down the tempo.”

Unlike the first meeting of 2024 when he rode a four-timer, Nunes had a quieter day second-up, with Ghalib his only winner.

“It’s been a long day. The rides were no standouts today,” he said.

“Ghalib was with Starboy my two best chances for the day. I’m glad Ghalib won and gave me another winner for Mansoor Gandhi and the Al-Arabiya Stable.

“Starboy just got beaten (by stablemate Silver Dragon). But he was on a quick back-up from last week (second), and he weakened late.”

Silver Dragon ($57) was one of trainer Jason Ong’s quartet of winners, but his longest-priced winner was Wait U Know at $200.

The reigning Singapore champion trainer, who was waking up after a blank day on Jan 6, also bookended the meeting with the better fancied Wins One ($16) and Surrey Hills ($20) to claim the trainer’s honours hands down.

In one fell swoop, he has vaulted straight back to the place where he finished in 2023 – the top.

