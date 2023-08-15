Ghalib makes promising debut

Debutant Ghalib (Manoel Nunes) getting on the board at his first start at Kranji on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Michael Clements’ small but exclusive all-Al-Arabiya affair on Sunday turned out to be a successful outing, overall.

Usually among the busiest stables on race days, Clements saddled only three runners (from his yard of 51 horses) – who, by the same token, were all beginners for the local outfit headed by Mansoor Gandhi. Manoel Nunes was the pilot for all three.

Of the trio, the Zimbabwe-born conditioner had picked Asif in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,100m), as his best chance to still walk away with at least one winner.

The $12 favourite fought tooth and nail, had every chance, but was thwarted at the last hop by Fadaboy (Jamil Sarwi, $34).

On the other hand, Ghalib ($27) and Makin ($24) in the Divisions 2 and 1 respectively of the $50,000 Class 4 event (1,200m) were not as fancied to hit the target first-up.

Lightly raced and winners of one race apiece in Australia, the two four-year-olds have some ability, according to Clements.

But they were not as accomplished as Asif, a two-time winner in Australia when prepared by multiple Sydney champion trainer Chris Waller.

In the end, it was Ghalib who saved the day for Clements and Gandhi while Makin, a son of Written Tycoon, was not disgraced with a closing sixth to $9 favourite Charminton (Yusoff Fadzli).

Ghalib began sharply from his middle gate to settle in the wake of race-leader Thunder Legend (Ibrahim Mamat), three lengths behind.

From then, Nunes just slipped enough leather for Ghalib to take a backseat – and a breather as well.

The issue looked a foregone conclusion the moment Ghalib effortlessly slid up to draw on level terms with the wilting Thunder Legend.

If there were any misgivings about Clements’ debutant’s fitness level, he quickly brushed them aside with a sizzling turn of speed from the 300m.

The son of I Am Invincible safely held the fast-closing Kick (Bruno Queiroz) into second place, 1½ lengths away, with the favourite Knippenberg (Vlad Duric) separated by an identical margin in third.

The smart time of 1min 09.68sec at a first task when not fully wound up drew Clements’ admiration.

“To run that sort of time first-up, it was a really good effort,” said the 2020 Singapore champion trainer.

“He had a good jump from a good barrier and sat behind the leader.

“Manoel set him up nicely for the run in the straight. He was strong to the line.

“I always thought he had ability and I knew he’d run well today. He’ll be better over more ground.”

Nunes agreed that Ghalib was still a little soft around the edges, but the engine under the bonnet clearly won the Brazilian over.

“He jumped well and put himself in a lovely spot,” he said.

“I know the leader well and I knew he would stop, especially on the long course. So I wasn’t too worried he was far ahead.

“I actually thought they’d go faster and I’d settle fourth or fifth. But my horse jumped so well and was more forward than I thought.

“To be honest, I wasn’t that confident he would run well first-up as he was not 100 per cent. But he still won a nice race.”

Clements ought to be pleased with the decent yield from such a small team, not mentioning the solitary win was enough in hanging on to his slender lead (one win) over Jason Ong – who also won one race with Fighting Hero (Nunes, $22) in the opener.

The training honours were, however, shared between Tim Fitzsimmons and Donna Logan, who both notched their first 2023 treble.

Fitzsimmons’ hat-trick was not unexpected, given Gold Governor ($10), Thunder ($9) and Fireworks ($6) were all hot favourites.

Logan had to fight a little harder for her bumper haul, especially January’s gut-busting run to edge out a resilient King Zoustar (Bruno Queiroz) by the skin of his teeth.

The Swiss Ace four-year-old’s victory drew a few more whoops of delight from the Logan camp, given he had not saluted since the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) win in April.

“We tried to step him up over ground in the 3YO series, but he didn’t get the trip,” said Logan.

“He was okay over 1,400m but he didn’t see out the mile.

“After a freshen-up, he ran second first-up.

“He needed that run. He’s still not 100 per cent and will improve from today’s run.”