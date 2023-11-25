Ghalib seals Burridge 1-2, title for Nunes

Manoel Nunes steering his 89th 2023 Kranji win aboard Ghalib, beating Lim's Craft in Race 10, on Nov 25. The Brazilian jockey picked up a third win with Last Supper in the next race, and a fifth Singapore title.

Steven Burridge knew at the 200m mark of the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m) on Nov 25 that he could not lose.

His duo of Ghalib (Manoel Nunes) and Lim’s Craft (Ronnie Stewart) had cleared away from the pack and were slugging it out.

It was odds-on favourite Ghalib who drew first blood when he hit the front down the middle of the rain-soaked track.

But the Al-Arabiya Stable-owned I Am Invincible four-year-old’s slightly less-fancied stablemate was clearly not in a mood for the second-best tag, coming with a bold dash on the outside.

With the rest of the 10-horse field paddling away a fair gap behind, the Burridge quinella was assured, though.

The finishing order was the only remaining issue, but it was eventually settled in the judge’s box.

With the naked eye, the momentum seemed to be swinging Lim’s Craft’s way. The Smart Missile eight-year-old even poked his head in front.

But, the younger half of the Burridge pair picked himself off the canvas to rekindle the hopes of those who backed him down to a skinny $8.

The two horses crossed the line locked together, with the photo print giving Ghalib the verdict by the slenderest of margins – a nose.

Burridge for one could not split them before the race, even with the contrast in barrier luck.

“There wasn’t much between the two horses, but one (Ghalib) had a good barrier (one) and the other (Lim’s Craft) had a bad barrier (nine of 10),” he said.

“But both ran really well. I actually couldn’t fault them before the race.

“Lim’s Craft won a trial last week (Nov 16) and Ghalib’s last workout was a winning gallop.

“A dead-heat would have been nice, but I’ll take the 1-2, even if it’s been a while since I won a race for Mr Lim Siah Mong (Lim’s Dreamwalker on Sept 16).”

Burridge is not one to speculate what could have been, but he could not resist a bit of cheek when highlighting the withdrawal of his other horse, last-start winner Asif, also raced by Al-Arabiya.

“Asif kicked his stall in the morning. He hurt his leg, it was all puffed up,” he said.

“We had to scratch him, but he was also a live chance. It might have been a 1-2-3.”

An A$1 million (S$881,000) yearling purchase, Ghalib did not quite live up to his expensive price tag in Australia with only one win as a two-year-old (as Eponymous) in Sydney.

But he is certainly paying his way at Kranji, with that third win from only six starts for stakes that have already exceeded the $100,000 mark.

Burridge was, however, in no hurry to fully test the untapped potential.

“There’s no real plan for Ghalib. We’ll just let him go through the grades,” he said.

Nunes said that he did not expect the penny to drop until 2024.

“He was very keen mid-race. When Jerlyn (Seow on I Am Sacred) went past, he was very tense,” he said.

“It’s only when the pace really went that he was okay. He found himself in a lovely spot.

“Steve’s other horse actually put his head in front in the home straight, but my horse fought back.

“I wasn’t sure if I won, but I’m very happy we did as he gave me a bit of a workout today.

“When he learns to settle, he’ll be a better horse. He’s a next-season horse but he’s done a good job so far.”

The win was the middle pin of another treble for the Brazilian ace, who also obliged with two other favourites, My Boss ($7) and Last Supper ($13).

The big haul also sealed what was already a forgone conclusion two or three months out, but which is now official – a fifth Singapore champion jockey crown after 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2022.

On 90 winners, and a whopping 48 winners clear of next best, Marc Lerner, who returns from suspension only on Dec 9, it is mathematically impossible to catch Nunes with only four meetings left.

“It’s an honour to win the title a fifth time as it’s not easy. It’s an all-year job,” he said.

“It’s also my 12th title – I was champion six times in Macau and once in Mauritius.

“I’m really grateful for the support, especially as I ride for all the trainers here.”

manyan@sph.com.sg