Giacomo Puccini looks due

Top South African jockey Anton Marcus has every chance on Giacomo Puccini in Race 8.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) FIRU STAR caught the eye on debut with a promising second. Bugsy Malone, the horse that beat him, has gone on to win again. The only negative looks to be the drop in distance.

(7) LOVE ON TIME has been disappointing, having been beaten as favourite in all three starts. He needed his last run and should improve.

(6) GAUL RULER is a colt by Vercingetorix and could improve after a no-show debut.

(5) ETIQUETTE was also making his debut when progressing to finish ahead of him. He must go into those quartet bets.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) BROADWAY comes from off the pace which is never easy on the Poly but looks well placed in this one.

(9) LAKE COMO ran a brave race from the front last start and finished third in a competitive race. He has run two good races in a row.

(1) FANTASTIC IMPACT could not catch the front runner last time but did not give up. He has the best draw.

(3) ESTIVAL and (4) SOUR DIESEL have also drawn well and could be the ones to really threaten.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(6) PORT ADELAIDE has been knocking on the door. Having her third run after a rest, she can open her account.

(5) SPARKLING FLAME is also overdue and just needs to get the timing right. She has finished close-up on Poly too, so should have every chance.

(1) ARION OF ADRAST showed something last time and should build on that effort. She has the best draw.

(4) LUCK OF THE IRIS has quietly been coming along and needs to find a bit more to fight it out.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(3) ARROW'S MARK produced a good strong performance the last time on the Poly. He can quite easily win this.

(1) SMART WILLIAM is holding form well and would be deserving. He has the best draw. It could get close between him and (6) TIGER TANK, who finished ahead of him the last time they met.

(2) CANE LIME 'N SODA finally bagged a win last time. Although he did it the hard way, he can still do it.

(7) KING'S COVE is knocking hard on the door and should be right there.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) AFRICAN SKYLINE has scope for further improvement with maturity. He has very decent form but has to overcome a wide draw.

(7) IBUTHO ran a cracker last time and appeared a bit unlucky not to win that race. He is not particularly easy to ride and perhaps former champion Warren Kennedy can work his magic.

(5) PRINCE OF TARANTO is the dark horse. He showed some class in winning his last race. On pedigree, he could relish the longer trip.

(6) MASTER OF DESTINY was not disgraced when trying a longer trip last time. He could settle better this time and prove to be more of a threat.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(5) CHATTERTONS KEEPER has figured out what it is all about, having won four of his last five starts. But his rating has gone up 19 points.

(3) SNIPER SHOT, (4) VIA SALARIA and (1) TREAD SWIFTLY will pose much more of a threat at the weights. Sniper Shot is deserving and has had a nice prep sharpening up over the shorter trip. But Via Salaria has finished ahead of him before and, at a peak, could now deliver the goods. Tread Swiftly and (7) AD ALTISIMA ran crackers recently and need to be respected.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(9) VOICE NOTES is lightning fast and tried to go all the way in a much stronger race last time. She was not disgraced and could get away this time.

(1) HER ROYAL MAJESTY should be competitive racing off a lowered rating. She has the best draw and has the pace to match them all.

(2) IMBEJEJE and (8) SEA OF TRANQUILITY are recent maiden winners and they will enjoy the speed on. They will be running on at the business end of things.

(3) CASA ROSADA, (6) KILEIGH'S FATE and (5) BECKONING BEAUTY need to be taken seriously.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) GIACOMO PUCCINI has had some tough contests in which he tried hard and got up close. Back in a handicap, he should have every chance with top jockey Anton Marcus astride.

(1) IRISH BELLE and (2) KINGS ROAD are jumping from good draws.

The pace should be on and this will suit (6) TONIGHTSFIGHTNIGHT, who can finish strongly. He met an up-and-coming sort last time and could show the strength of that form line.

(7) WINTER FLIGHT won a good race when going this longer trip on the Poly last time. He can make further improvement.