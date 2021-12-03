Giambattista set to win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) YATA proved costly to follow last time but may not have liked switching to the Polytrack after showing up well on the turf. She can make amends.

(2) MY ELOUISE came in for solid betting support on debut and ran a forward race to finish third. She had (9) MAGICAL ODYSSEY behind her and that filly has come out to finish ahead of Yata. It could get close.

Watch out for (10) WINTER JOURNEY, who went too far last time. She was not doing badly before that and could enjoy being back in a sprint.

(1) LADIES DAY, (6) DEMIGOD and (8) VISION OF WILL have shown potential and can included in the exotic bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) ALL THE TIME did everything but win when trying Greyville last time. After finishing runner-up in his last two starts, he can open his account.

(9) GLOBAL VISION is making his local debut and could be a big danger, if ready. He brings fair Highveld form but, having drawn near the stand side, may have his work cut out.

(16) MCCARTNEY and (15) SHOT OF COURAGE showed potential in their respective recent races and need to be taken seriously.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(11) GIAMBATTISTA is improving with each start and could be ready to win. But he has drawn on the outside and is switching to turf, so will need a bit of luck.

The Highveld raider (6) DISPLACE TIME could take full advantage on his local debut. He has shown some fair potential. If taking to this difficult track, he could show the locals a thing or two.

(1) TRITON and (2) ADMIRAL BIRNHAM have secured the best draw and could be his biggest dangers. Triton did well from a wide draw last time and could enjoy this longer trip. Admiral Birnham is finally getting the hang of things and also had a terrible draw at Greyville.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(9) LET'S TWIST AGAIN impressed on local debut and the well-bred son of Silvano is tried in a strong conditional Graduation. He should keep improving.

(8) SIR MICHAEL is well tried and has run some very good races. He could finally get his reward.

It could get close between (1) HASTA MANANA and (4) PURPLE FLAME. Hasta Manana won the Model Man Mile in style but is 3kg worse off than Purple Flame, who finished 1.6 lengths behind him.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

There should be precious little to choose between (3) NAME OF THE GAME and (11) PARK AND FLY on a line through a horse called And We Danced. Name Of The Game beat And We Danced by 3.45 lengths, while Park And Fly was beaten 1.2 lengths by the same horse but was flying in that race. This could mean she will relish the longer trip. Name Of The Game also runs like she wants further. To top it off, she has a plum draw. Park And Fly is drawn wide.

(6) AMBLE INN has run her best races at Scottsville, so her last at Greyville can be excused.

(1) CELTIC CRYSTAL and (5) ALABAMA SKY might improve.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) LA QUINTA showed good-enough form to earn a high rating in the Western Cape. She has not disgraced herself in the features, over distances that may not be ideal. She needed her Poly debut and should improve.

(8) KEEP ON DANCING has been in amazing form, winning six out of seven before needing her last start. She should come on in leaps and bounds but may find this a bit short.

(9) GLORY DAYS has been running away from her fields when winning and has no luck in terms of her starting stall. She has drawn wide again.

(10) MEET AT THE GEORGE and (3) TWICETHEQUALITY should be there, too.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) SOLID GOLD can follow up on his win after a rest. He is best weighted and, having shown his well-being, should be hard to catch again.

The Highveld raider (3) RIVERSTOWN looks a serious contender. He is well weighted, if not as well weighted as Solid Gold, but boasts solid sprint form and has drawn similarly well on his Scottsville debut. Big chance.

(6) PRICELESS RULER needed his penultimate race badly as he produced a strong performance thereafter. If not finding this a bit short, he should give a good account of himself.

(5) SOCRATES was not far behind him, so consider.

(12) AQUA BOLT is the dark horse.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) COIN SPINNER, who is just out of the maiden's rank, faces a competitive bunch, but has scope and could make the required improvement.

(11) IRONTAIL needed his last few and should come on. He prefers this track and trip.

If allowed to bowl along in front, (12) QUANT MASTER could bag another win at this venue.

(9) CABINET SHUFFLE did not disgrace himself at Greyville last time. He is even better at this course.