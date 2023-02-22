Gimme Gorgeous looks the goods in Race 5

Race 1 (1,100m)

Of those who have run, (10) AFRICAN BEAT has put in two promising efforts to date and is the obvious choice. She should benefit from the experience.

(5) EVERYONELOVESAGREY looks held on form but now tries blinkers and can improve.

(6) LADY LACEWING drifted off the boards last outing but has not been far back in either of her two starts. She can improve.

(1) CALLING ALL ANGELS makes her debut. Stable reports are good.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) DONQUERARI goes well over course and distance and was not far back in a useful field last start.

(6) ASARULUDU looks the stable choice of the Michael Roberts trio. He has only had three starts and shed his maiden last outing. He takes to the turf for the first time but should run a big race.

(4) TRADE WAR is in good form on the turf, his last two from wide draws. Tough at these weights but should be right there.

(7) SLIM JANNIE goes well this course but steps up in trip. His apprentice rider was suspended last run for not riding his mount out to the finish. Chance if he stays.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(5) KEENONKELLY ran well second time out. Can make headway in a modest maiden field.

(7) BLITZEN ran much better last start and could be coming to hand.

(6) OLVERSTON showed up well on debut but has not run since June. Stable says he is working well and has a place chance.

(9) RARE FLAG found some market support last run after an improved previous showing. Still needs more but can place.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) SUPER FAST was due to run last Sunday but there were weather doubts. He shows good form over shorter and the extra should suit with a claiming apprentice up.

(1) MAJESTIC REIGN shows steady form and was outpaced late last run over shorter. Go close.

(5) GOLD INDEX was a beaten favourite at his second start. Returns with blinkers on. Can improve.

(9) MISTER LINCOLN was a touch disappointing last run. Can do better over this trip on the turf with a more experienced jockey aboard.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(7) GIMME GORGEOUS showed up well in first run for new stable. Stable has hit top form of late.

(3) ARVERNI KING has only missed a cheque once in eight starts and is long overdue. Must have a big chance in this line-up.

(2) TRITON is another who has been knocking on the door. The blinkers are back on after his recent narrow defeat on this course, although over further.

(6) SPACE COWBOY is going over his best trip. Second run after a break.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(13) EL DANTE got an eight-point hit in the handicap for his latest win but has made steady improvement since a long break.

(2) UNSOLVED RIDDLE won well second time out. He shows promise and the extra should suit.

(10) EL REY VIENE has improved in blinkers and won well last time out. That form has proved a bit suspect, given Space News disappointed, but that run was over 2,600m.

(5) MAJESTIC WARRIOR needed his last run. He goes well over this trip and is in with a chance.

Race 7 (1,500m)

(2) DIANI does just enough to win each time he starts – often the sign of a top horse. He only has 51.5kg to shoulder and can win again.

(3) CAPTAIN FONTANE was backed into favouritism last run and duly obliged. However, his trainer thinks he would be better over ground. Has claims.

(1) IDEAL ACT, never far off them, was narrowly beaten at his last two starts. Both course and distance suited and rates a strong chance. There should not be much between (7) NEWS STREAM and Ideal Act, a neck between them the last time they met, but the latter is better off at the weights.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) BRIGHT STAR was not far back in her handicap debut and should run a good race.

(3) DIAMOND GIRL was narrowly beaten over the course and distance last time out. She has improved in blinkers.

(2) PALM BREEZE has been trying further in strong company since her maiden win on debut. Takes a big drop in the handicap.

(4) VICTORY BELLE needed her last run. Will have admirers.