Gimme A Shot looks right on target

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) FISH EAGLE has been runner-up in both starts with blinkers. He could be third-time lucky.

(11) PONTIAC was backed when narrowly beaten on debut and has improved.

(12) SAGAN did well on debut despite blowing. Each-way chance.

(4) MAGIC PRINCE is maturing and could have a say.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(3) POSITIVE ATTITUDE was well backed in his five starts. He could get it right over his preferred trip.

(4) WONDERWORLD is threatening and would not go down without a fight.

(1) BRONZE SWORD and (2) QUANTIFIER are sound challengers who are capable of getting into the action.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(5) RAFFLES was blowing last time when third over 1,450m. He is back over his winning distance.

(8) WIND WATER found problems last time and should make his presence felt with luck.

(6) TEXAS RED and (4) MOVER AND SHAKER are bidding for hat-tricks.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) DESTINY OF SOULS loves the extra distance. He stays all day and is the logical choice.

(3) TOP SAIL, who is by the same sire, also has plenty of stamina. Look for a big run.

(5) BILLY SPELLBOUND has raced against stronger rivals and should handle the longer trip.

(4) AFRICAN TORRENT is gutsy but could battle over this trip.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(4) IPSO FACTO shaded (2) RARATONGA ROSE (0.5kg better off) over this trip last time. Another gruelling battle is at hand.

(1) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE is bred for this distance and further, but needs to confirm form.

The rest of the field have to prove their stamina status and could be tested.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) GIMME A SHOT is a well-above average three-year-old filly who gets 7kg from the well-performed four-year-old gelding (1) ARAGOSTA. This appears in her favour.

(6) WHAFEEF carries 1kg less than Gimme A Shot and this could bring him into the reckoning.

(2) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS and (9) BEY SUYAY could run a place.

Race 7 (1,160m)

Speedsters (6) BIG BURN and (4) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES (2kg worse off for 1½ lengths) renew rivalry. They could cut each other’s throats.

(2) PRINCESS CALLA, (3) THUNDERSTRUCK, (7) FULL VELOCITY and (8) BON VIVANT will try and run them down. They just need to time their run better.

Race 8 (2,400m)

(6) ARUMUGAM was never travelling last time and could get back on track.

(2) ZEUS was under a length ahead of (3) MARCHINGONTOGETHER for which he receives 0.5kg. It could get close.

(4) RAISEAHALLELUJAH needed his last outing and cannot be ignored.

Race 9 (2,400m)

(6) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM was runner-up in her last five starts. Hopefully, she gets her just reward.

(3) CAPETOWN BEAUTY will enjoy the long run-in at this track and will be catching late.

(1) FLYING FIRST CLASS is a consistent earner and should be thereabouts again.

(2) OPERA GLASS has done well this course and distance.