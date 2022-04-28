Gimmie A Star can shine first-up

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) SENOR GARCIA can open his account. The only time he raced on the Polytrack, he went a bit too quick and got caught late.

(2) JUNGLE JUNCTION should also go close in this. Both of his form lines have produced subsequent winners and he has run on well. Only worry is slow start.

(1) RED MAHOGANY showed potential earlier but made respiratory noises in his last two. Gelding may have sorted him out and he has drawn one. Can surprise. First-timers to consider – follow the betting market closely.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) MIA LOA showed good promise in sprints and has stamina in her pedigree. She is by exciting stallion Erupt and from draw one should have every chance. Stablemate (7) QUANABI has already proven herself on the Polytrack with a good second-placed finish behind a well-backed newcomer. It could be a good race for the yard. (3) AZUCAR was not disgraced when dropping in distance last time. Her experience gives her an edge against mainly juvenile rivals.

(4) COLUMBIA ROAD was supported on debut and can do better with the run under her belt.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(3) INTREPID ACT has run twice and both represent decent performances. In fact, his 13.20 length beating by Universal looks quite strong here but he tries the Polytrack and much further. Stablemate (4) FIBBER MAGEE is getting there but riding arrangements point to Intrepid Act.

(2) GIANTS CASTLE made good progress last time and should not go backwards as he looked to have needed his previous runs.

(5) LADOOSHKA was unlucky not to challenge for the win when 2.25 lengths ahead of the former, the last time they met.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(3) AMERICAN STYLE was the beaten odds-on favourite in a four-runner contest. She is quite one paced and could really be looking for this longer distance. Deserves another chance.

(1) TOP TEN looked to be going the right way earlier and then showed she did not enjoy turf thereafter. She has a 4kg claim and the best of the draws and is now back on Polytrack. It is interesting that (6) SEXY SHIRAZ has raced only once on the Polytrack. If she can bring her turf form, she can score.

(5) VIEW THE ROSES and (7) DELTRON ENERGY have claims.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

Strong handicap, some prepping for bigger prizes.

(6) GIMMIE A STAR impressed at different tracks in the Cape. He could be up to it on the Polytrack first time but is racing after a rest.

(7) MOTOWN MAGIC is another highly regarded male and his frontrunning style on the Highveld suggests he could be hard to catch on Polytrack debut.

(9) AIRWAYS LAW was unlucky not to win last time and could relish the longer distance. He could be best of the locals although (1) MONARCHY is in hot form and (4) BELLA SICCOME carries a light weight and is knocking.

(8) ARUMUGAM has a say.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

As competitive as they come.

(3) IMPARTIAL has been costly and difficult to follow. He ran a fair race before a rest and having drawn well could suddenly shine.

(9) WOODSTOCK FESTIVAL did exactly that when well supported. He has drawn wide again but if the money comes, it means he could still be a threat.

(5) BLESS ME FRED caught the eye in his last start and could give stablemate (3) IMPARTIAL most to worry about with a light weight. Third companion (6) CHARA SANDS won’t be far off.

(7) VALIENTE is back home and his task is made easier with a 4kg claim. Upset type.

(10) ALFONSA SPAGONI has a say.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(11) LOOKING HOT is overdue. She has run well on the Polytrack and she should play a big part off solid Highveld form.

(2) MISS CHARLOTTE is holding form and looks to have almost everything in her favour. She is dropping in distance and if she gets going sooner, she can add another win to her tally. (1) ARIANOS SPINNER came from too far back last time. Given gate one again, she could be very dangerous over the longer trip.

(3) MISS LIALAH had wide draws in her last two and could get a lot closer from barrier two.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Interestingly (1) CAPTAIN WHO raced handily and impressed at Hollywoodbets Scottsville last time. Draw one could assist the backmarker.

(2) PURPLE POWAHOUSE had traffic issues last time and could otherwise have won. From draw two, he could get his just reward. Highveld filly (7) BONNAROO is promising and could be anything on the Polytrack.

(3) JUSTAGUYTHING is in top form. Can time it right again.