Give Heroic Master another chance

Race 1 (1,650m)



7 Beauty Nova was solid two runs ago over this course and distance. If he can repeat that form, he should give another good account of himself.

1 Win Win Charity is stepping down in grade. Drawn well, he should show sharp improvement.

10 Pride Of Dragon has been competitive this season. He should get a nice run throughout.

2 Flash Famous is running in hot form this term, with two seconds and a last-start success from five starts. But he is conceding weight to his rivals.



Race 2 (1,200m)



11 Travel Glory is edging towards a first success. He is in career-best form and Karis Teetan’s riding style suits this horse. He gets another excellent chance with the light weight.

2 M M Johnny missed narrowly last start after being well supported. He has held his condition between runs.

10 Zacian has been a money muncher across his career, but he still knows how to put a solid run on the board without winning. Keep safe.

1 Loriz gets the class drop and is a threat.



Race 3 (1,650m)



10 Noble Steed is holding form. He won well two starts ago and gets another chance with a soft draw and a light weight.

5 Right Honourable will need luck but should be powering home from behind under Silvestre de Sousa.

4 Eighteen Palms has moved well in his trials. He pairs favourably with Zac Purton for his debut.

7 Legion Of Merit is nothing short of consistent and should find the right spot under the in-form Vincent Ho, who bagged a four-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday.



Race 4 (1,650m)



9 Packing Monkeyking is nearing a first win. His last two runs were excellent. With even luck, he looks capable of getting on the board. The inside gate will give him every opportunity.

12 Concerto slots in light and is tracking towards a first hurrah. He might be value and is definitely worth an each-way ticket.

2 Rainbow Light knows the course and will be thereabouts once more.

3 Copartner Fionn is better than his form suggests. He is suited to this grade.



Race 5 (1,200m)



1 Act Of Faith did well to score last time. He can take another step forward in the same Class 4. Purton hops up again. He should assist in offsetting the wide draw and hefty impost.

4 Hercules is consistent. He should settle at the rear before powering home late.

2 Beauty Mission is racing well. He caught the eye last start and further improvement is expected.

7 King Eccellente won well last start. He will be thereabouts again.



Race 6 (1,200m)



1 Wind N Grass should benefit from a probable hot tempo. He is very dangerous racing off his current rating, especially in Class 4, which should give him every chance to nail an overdue win.

6 Yellowfin is very consistent and a first win is nearing. In sound form, he should get every chance.

7 Goodluck Goodluck should get into the right spot on the rails or just behind the leading duo. From there, he gets his shot.

9 E Brother is in good form and should look the winner at some stage in the lead.



Race 7 (1,000m)



8 Pachisi moved well in a trial behind Nervous Witness and looks well enough to impress first-up in Hong Kong. The strong booking of Ho warrants consideration.

7 Faribault won nicely last start and gets his chance again. He has drawn well for de Sousa.

4 Juneau Flash is improving with each and every outing. Purton hops up and the inside gate should see him favoured.

3 Sergeant Pepper steps down to Class 4. This looks suitable and the booking of Teetan signals intent.



Race 8 (1,650m)



12 E Legend is racing well. He kept going strongly last start after settling on the speed in a fast-run race. He can take another step forward with the light weight and inside gate.

1 Red Majesty loves this course and distance. He is in a rich vein of form and Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim should help.

4 Prince Alex is gaining momentum. He did well for third last time and should get his chance again.

3 Dynamic Spirit is lightly raced but has shown plenty of potential.



Race 9 (1,200m)



3 Heroic Master is a talented horse and he can atone for his last-start defeat. He is still holding his condition and the inside draw should ensure he gets every chance, especially under Purton.

4 Namjong Sings is consistent. If he gets a few favours, he is capable of surprising.

1 Beauty Charge has hit the ground running with a win from four starts. He should roll forward and look the winner at some stage.

9 Gold Gold Baby rises to Class 3. He is a talent but this will be a little difficult. But do not ignore.



