Givers Grace should prevail on class

Race 1 (1,200m)

(14) TEATIME TIPPLE has shown up well in both starts, including a last-start second. Strong chance. (13) LICENCE TO THRILL was a distant second on debut but behind an above-average winner. (8) KAYGEE’S DELIGHT improved at long odds over this course and distance at only his second start and can feature. (12) MAR DEL PLATA also improved second-up.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(11) TWINKLELITTLESTAR almost caused an upset on debut, finishing second at long odds. She should have come on. (8) MADAME ZEE has also been showing some steady improvement. (10) SEA OF TEARS has had many chances and is back over her best course and distance. (9) PURPLE FLOWER drifted in the market on debut but stayed on well to finish just over two lengths behind the winner. Watch out.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) ABERDEEN goes well over this course and should make the frame. (4) MAMBO’S CALL should pose a threat as he appeared to enjoy the step-up in trip last time. (5) POTENT CAPTAIN is a likely improver. He has caught the eye in both sprints that he has contested and will enjoy the mile. (1) KUMEMORI has a plum draw and is likely to show good improvement.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) FINE ADMIRAL has been coming down in the handicap. He has good form over this course and distance. (7) IBUTHO has improved with blinkers and should put in a decent showing.(8) SHOEFELLA has been consistent and could go in again. (3) SLEEK AS SILK gets the benefit of a 1.5kg allowance. She goes well over this course and distance.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(10) COVERT OPERATOR has come good but has rocketed up the handicap.Stablemate (5) PONTIAC is lightly raced and could prove to be the pick of the two. He is effective over the trip. (8) ZIYASHA was a recent maiden winner on the Poly. A repeat of that showing could see him score again. (9) CHARA SANDS goes well over this trip and has Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(10) REEFWAY is on her best course. She was not far back in tough male company last time. (5) AFRICAN FOLKLORE is unbeaten twice on this course in only four starts. She has a light weight.(1) BEVIES DELIGHT has tumbled in the ratings, from 104 three runs back to 94. (2) STING RAY has strong claims with her light weight.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Majority of this field are maidens and the result could rest between the two winners, (2) GOLDEN TATJANA and (7) QHAWE LAMI. Golden Tatjana has good form on this course in feature company. Qhawe Lami appears to be a 1,000m specialist at this stage. (3) DHONI made a cracking debut over a mile and is down to a sprint. But do not overlook. (6) AZALEAS FOR ALL has shown some ability. Chance.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(1) TREE FAIRY has good Highveld form and a light weight. (3) MY CHERIE AMOUR has been close-up and must also have a strong winning chance. (5) MANIC MONDAY was second over this course and distance last time. Can go one better.(2) RECKLESS LOVE tries for a winning hat-trick, but both her wins were on the Poly.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(8) GIVERS GRACE has shown some good form in feature company. She could prove a little too classy for this field. (5) GELSOMINA has been in good form on the Poly. She has a handy weight and should be in the money. (3) FORESHORE was a recent maiden winner. She has improved with every run for her new stable. (1) FRENCH PRINCESS is never far off. She switches to the turf which may suit.