Glacier Gold is on a winning roll

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) KUZNETSOV brings Highveld form to the race. He was not able to stay the longer trip last time but has the pace to enjoy the Poly and could make a fair local debut.

(8) SAND BANK is improving with each run and may prefer the longer trip as well as the Poly.

(3) DAVEY CROCKETT did not show on debut but has Warren Kennedy up and from Gate 1 should do a lot better.

(9) SEISMIC EVENT has been running good races and is definitely one for those quartet players.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(2) SAILAWAY WITH ME did not show on the Poly earlier but is improving with maturity. The filly, by Duke Of Marmalade, could come to the fore.

(4) BABYITSCOLDOUTSIDE had a wide draw on local debut and it hampered her. She will surely improve now that she has a decent draw. Couple her with Sailaway With Me for a ticket on the forecast.

(3) ROSE OF MINE is a lot better than her last two outings. She can mount a challenge.

(1) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE is learning with every race and will put in a bold effort.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(3) JOE HARMAN has been quite costly lately but could finally get it right. He found only one better in his last two races and this looks right up his alley.

(1) WAR MAN is ready after a rest and will try to get the job done. His best form is on the Poly.

(2) JACK IN THE BOX did not enjoy the longer trip last time and can turn his form around.

(7) ST PATRICK’S DAY is holding form and should place. Be sure to include him in those exotic bets.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) TO THE MAX did well to take third on debut. She can only improve and could win this.

(6) TAMIL TIGER won her local debut easily and was looking for the Poly. She could make a winning handicap debut if overcoming the draw.

(4) MASTERS QUEEN ran on well from a wide draw last time. She also has room for improvement.

(5) MARIA’S WORLD won her last Highveld start well and the formline produced a subsequent winner last week.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) IRISH RAIN has been knocking hard and, if not averse to the drop in trip, can finally score again.

(1) EUPHORIC is better weighted than Irish Rain and should have every chance in this line-up.

(2) HOMER FIDGET should be on a high after an impressive finish saw him finally notch up another win. While not well positioned, he has drawn better and can follow up.

(8) SPARKLING FLAME has a chance and is a lively outsider. Must be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(1) GILLIAN ANNE has not been tested on the Poly. If she takes to it, she could be the one – even from a wide draw.

(2) SAVANNAH WINTER did well from a wide gate last time and has drawn badly again. Still, he should run a big race.

(9) AND WE DANCED could enjoy it but is dropping in distance and she has a wide draw to overcome.

(10) PAM’S PRINCESS finished runner-up in her last three and could relish a tilt over 1,300m. If in the mood, she could trouble the favourites.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) GLACIER GOLD is on a roll, having won three in a row on the turf. She has also won on the Poly but she is dropping in trip and will need to get going sooner.

(2) JOYFUL NOISE is best weighted and could relish being back on the synthetic track.

(1) FRANCA cannot be taken lightly. She loves the Poly and is one from one over the course and distance.

(9) VARIETY BREEZE can contest the minor prizes and must go into those quartet bets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(9) STAY THE COURSE caught the eye with a strong finish last time. He has drawn well and can go on to add to his tally.

(10) TIMKAT has solid form over this track and trip. If getting the race to suit, he could be a big danger to Stay The Course.

(2) MESMERIZING MOON can turn the form around with (3) PARIS OPERA. She is better off at the weights though and looks capable of another big show.