Gladatorian set to go one better

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) PRINCESS OZMA and (5) AIR OF MYSTERY won impressively first-up. Both beat Only Hearts. On that line, Princess Ozma could have the measure of Air Of Mystery.

(2) LITTLE MISS KJ ran on nicely on debut. On weights, she could turn it around with (6) EAU DE VIE, who showed good pace to win her debut.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) GLADATORIAN was well backed on debut but showed inexperience to finish second. He can go one better.

(14) SUNDANCE KID had everything go wrong on debut but still produced a thrilling finish for a dead heat. He should get close.

(1) ROYAL SOVEREIGN has drawn the inside and could take advantage of that.

(7) AZTEC WARRIOR and (11) LET’S GET TOGETHER showed potential on debut and should come on.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(4) WINTER JOURNEY can set the record right after finishing runner-up three consecutive times. The 1,000m at this track could be what she needs.

(3) VISION OF WILL has drawn well alongside Winter Journey. Having finished ahead a few runs back, she is a big threat.

(2) LADIES DAY is overdue. She keeps running good races without winning. She could enjoy the track.

(11) ADDIENA and (6) COUNTY KILDARE have improvement to come.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(8) RUN AGAIN has the experience and could settle a competitive race if improving over the longer trip.

(6) GREEN SLEEVES is better than her one try over 1,600m. That was on the Polytrack. Back on the turf, she has a say. Her last run was eye-catching.

(4) ALABAMA SKY did a lot better from the front last time. It is a question if she is as effective over a longer trip.

(7) FEARLESS KITTY has finished second in her last four starts, three times as the favourite. She can finally do it.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) LUCKY MISS has won over this trip but showed versatility when scoring over a shorter distance last time. On the up and drawn well, she has a chance.

(8) TWICETHEQUALITY is overdue and is down in class. She could also enjoy the track but is racing after a break.

(4) ROTUNDA could be anything after winning her third start as she liked. She is switching to turf but should not mind it.

(3) SEA EAGLE and (11) OWLETTE have the advantage of their light weight.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(5) LUNARCAM did not enjoy racing at Greyville in his last two starts, even though he ran a cracker there on debut. He is back at his best track.

(2) FLY THE COUP has gone close without winning in competitive races. He could come out firing after a rest.

(7) EDGARTOWN ran a good race last time. Improvement expected.

(3) DANDOLO and (13) AFRICAN SKYLINE have claims.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(6) GLORY DAYS was unlucky to find just one better last time. She can make amends.

(1) MOUNT LAUREL finished well for third in that race. It should get close again.

(7) KEEP ON DANCING could be a big danger if back in form. She loves this track.

(2) LYRICAL DANCE could score if the race is run to suit her. She showed the form needed to win a race like this last time.

RACE 8 (1,950M)

(5) NAME OF THE GAME should enjoy the track and trip but will need a good pace.

(2) ANGEL OF JUSTICE won better than the margin suggested last time. She has drawn well.

(1) GRUE OF ICE flew home over 1,400m last time. The extra 550m should suit.

(11) SIEGE OF ORLEANS has the form to win but will need luck in running with the wide draw.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(6) DESERT ROSE is taking on a much stronger field, but still looks the horse to beat.

(7) MVULAZANA looked the winner before being overhauled by a more experienced sort last time. She could go one better.

(1) FATEFUL MISTRESS loves this track. Her front-running tactics should make them run hard.

(11) LADY SERENA will need a good pace as she has to overcome a bad draw.