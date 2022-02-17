Global Drummer loves the course and distance

Here's a form analysis of Friday’s South Africa (Fairview):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) FOREST SPY was slowly away on debut. He did well to run third and was not far behind a well-backed winner. He looks the type who will improve and looks hard to beat.

(6) CRIONNA is a Canford Cliffs daughter and trainer Alan Greeff has already had a decent juvenile winner by that sire. Stable companion (7) EMILY’S SPIRIT has Greg Cheyne in the irons so is likely to be the more fancied of the pair. She is a daughter of Rafeef.

(8) GLITTERFOX has a place chance on what she has shown so far.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) ROSE OF MINE probably needed her last run and blinkers have been added so she could make vast improvement. Look for a winning show.

(4) LADONNA MIA is a bit unreliable but is also not out of it.

(2) RIO SUPREMO and (3) SING GIRL SING both make their local debuts and it would not be a surprise is either was to win.

(5) SUGAR SNAP is clearly better than her comeback effort and blinkers are now added so look for a much better performance from her.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(1) DRENGS FERRY and (8) APPLES AND THINGS are two recruits for trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen and although their form has only been modest, they are relatively unexposed and could make improvement. Expect them to dominate proceedings.

(2) AENEAS has some fair Western Cape form and having made the trip to the Eastern Cape, they must be expecting a big effort.

(4) JOE HARMAN has two good recent runs to his name and has a chance of going one better.

(3) ARCTIC ADVANCE was a disappointment last time out but does have a place chance.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) HIGH MOON has fair Western Cape form and could be the one to beat but it will not be easy for his rider from a tricky draw.

(3) BOLD STRIKE is coming off a nice win and is in good heart so could follow up.

(2) INNERSPACE is back on the turf course and is distance suited so deserves some respect.

(9) PROUD WARRIOR was not disgraced last time and is another to also consider.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Trainer Zietsman Ooosthuizen has his string in fine form and has many bullets to fire in this race.

(6) YOUNG NELSON was a disappointment in his penultimate start but did win either side of that and must be considered in an open-looking race.

(4) COFFEE BREAK disappointed last time out when attracting betting support. Watch for improvement.

(2) VIDA FUTURA returns from a short break but is good enough to win a race like this and must be included in all bets.

(8) CHAUELS CAMELOT did not appear to like the Polytrack in his last two starts and could be the surprise package.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

If allowed a soft lead, (1) GLOBAL DRUMMER could make all the running as he has done on numerous occasions, but he is giving weight away to most of his rivals. However, conditions of the race do seem to point to him and he is course-and-distance suited.

(3) OSCAR WILDE and (5) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS have some fair recent form and could finish in the money.

(2) WILD COAST did not appear to like the Polytrack last time and is clearly better than that run would suggest.

(12) HERODOTUS was a bit disappointing last time and may improve if ridden more aggressively.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) BIG BAY has been better on the Polytrack lately but is a tearaway who sometimes keeps going so is always a danger.

Stable companion (2) STRANGER DANGER put in a miserable performance when making the trip to Kenilworth. That run is best ignored and he has good form this season at his home track.

(5) WHAT A WINNER, (6) GREEN LIGHT GAL and (7) EVIES FIRST are all capable of winning over this course and distance and must be considered when planning those exotic bets.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) EMPERORS DECREE was heavily backed to score last time and he did oblige. He is clearly improving and stands out as the one to beat.

(4) PARIS OPERA returned to her best form with a solid win last time out. This is a tougher race but she must be considered.

(8) MASTERFUL has been better on the Polytrack of late but his last run was too bad to believe it was a true reflection of his form and he could surprise.

(10) TIMKAT shows pace and could earn some money.

(11) WINTER VACATION ran on well last time and looks ready to run another decent race.