Globetonic set to reel off three-in-a-row 

Race 1 (800m)

(7) SUMMER ODYSSEY found one too good on debut. Fitter, she looks the one to beat.

(1) BURNT SUGAR is a Global View newcomer who could be ready to win. Trainer Gavin Smith won the opening juvenile event and, from three runners carded, it is challenging to work out which one of them is the right one.

(2) FIRE GLOW is a daughter of Fire Away, (3) HILDELITA is a Vercingetorix filly.

(5) PARIS LASS is by Visionaire.



Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) FOREST SPY is a classy sprinter and, if fit and well, should be very difficult to beat.

It is hard to know yet what will be the best distance for (6) ZATARA MAGIC, but one thing for sure is he is talented and will run well.

(7) JET MIRAGE ran a cracker in a decent field last week and should be a danger if repeating that level of form.

It does look a tough task for the balance of the runners and, although (1) RUSSIAN EMPIRE surprised last time, this is a tougher task.



Race 3 (1,200m)

After a good debut, (11) LADY CHARTOUCHE was expected to win her second start but may not have liked the Polytrack. Back on turf, she gets the chance to recoup those losses.

(1) CHELSEA GARDEN and (2) HONEY LAND make their local debut and could improve on their form.

(3) TIDE IS HIGH is clearly better than her two local runs suggest.

Watch the betting on newcomers (9) COLD TRUTH and (13) QUEEN’S GAMBIT.



Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) ROSE OF BAYEUX has been a revelation since joining the yard of Duncan McKenzie, but it will get tougher for her now.

(6) HOLLY’S VIEW did not show her best on the Polytrack last time and will do better back on turf.

(9) GLASS SHOES won nicely on debut and was not disgraced on the Polytrack last time. She could also do a lot better back on turf.

(12) HILARITY has yet to win in this country but has run some fair races and must be considered.



Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) GLOBETONIC has looked good in his two recent wins and could complete a hat-trick, but it is a large-field handicap.

(10) KLASERIE was not disgraced when raiding the Western Cape last time and has been in good form at this track. A danger.

(14) PICTURE THE MOMENT is course-and-distance suited and is not out of it.

(2) PERSICA has some fair recent form in better races than this and must be considered.



Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) GLOBAL GODDESS looked a bit unlucky last time and could go one better.

(2) MISS MILLSTREAM is clearly a lot better than her most recent run would suggest.

(1) DIVINE DYNASTY was not disgraced on local debut and should have more to come.

(4) ROSA DOURADA showed improvement last time.



Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) WAITING FOR SUMMER has been a disappointment but, if he shows his best form, he should have the measure of these rivals.

(2) ASSURED is unreliable but could earn some money.

(5) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW is consistent but does battle to win.

(7) SECRET IS OURS needed his local debut. Should do a lot better.



Race 8 (1,900m)

(9) GUY ALEXANDER has fair Western Cape form and holds a winning chance.

(1) JACK AND GINGER battles to finish off his races but has a winning chance over a course and distance that suits.

(3) AMERICAN LANDING has not won for some time but should be competitive again. He looks to be back in form on his last-start fourth.

(2) YOUNG NELSON does not always show his best form but is not out of it.