Glory Vase, twice over

One Vase is good, two Vases better. Well said the race commentator Mark McNamara. That best describes Glory Vase’s feat as he achieved his second HK$20 million (S$3.5 million) Hong Kong Vase over 2,400m, after his victory in 2019.

It was a beautiful and patient ride by champion jockey Joao Moreira on the Tomohito Ozeki-trained Japanese raider.

Although he was second last from the start, having only Butterfield behind in the eight-horse field, Moreira bided his time.

The grey Reliable Team led, chased by the other Japanese runner Stay Foolish, who put the pressure from the midway stage.

British challenger Pyledriver, who was in the box-seat third, darted to the front on straightening and broke clear.

But Moreira drove the odds-on favourite up and collared the leader 50m out for a length’s win in 2min 22.07sec.

“Everything went as I expected. A smooth run, on the fence saving ground. I just made sure I get him into the clear. I know he is a very strong horse at the finish,” said Moreira. The winner paid $9 in Singapore.