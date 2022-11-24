Go ahead now, Gimme A Shot

RACE 1 (1,400M)

On their meeting in October, it should get close among (6) ANOTHER LEVEL, (3) FOREVER MINE and (7) INDLAMU. Any of them could land the spoils.

(10) BON VIVANT will have the run of the race from a good draw and is the biggest threat.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(2) SWEET PEPPER needed her last outing and could take the Grade 3 Joburg Tourism Magnolia Handicap for fillies and mares.

It will not be easy, though, as she is meeting a strong field. It includes the unbeaten (4) GOBSMACKED, who is looking for five straight wins.

(8) IPHIKO has won five of her last six starts.

(11) KISS ME CAPTAIN has won three of four races and was runner-up in the other.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

On their recent meeting, the lightly raced (11) MOONSHININGTHROUGH just prevailed over (3) DESERT MIRACLE (1.5kg better), with (9) KAYLA’S CHAMP (2.5kg better) under a length behind. They are vying for the top honours in the Grade 3 Betway Merchants Handicap.

(1) BIG BURN is as game as they come and should be involved.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

The Grade 2 Jonsson Workwear Dingaans for three-year-olds has attracted a competitive field. If the recent Grade 3 Graham Beck Stakes is anything to go by, another nail-biting finish is on the cards.

(7) UNION SQUARE got lost from a bad draw then but has pole position this time. If ridden patiently, the Mike de Kock-trained colt could strike at the right time.

Stablemates (9) SHOEMAKER, who has drawn badly again, and (5) EAST COAST could challenge.

(3) ROYAL VICTORY was given every chance but has drawn wide out as well.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

The inaugural running of the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup shows stablemates (5) SAFE PASSAGE and (4) SPARKLING WATER are rated well above the others. They should be ripe and ready for this big event.

Many are looking for minor money, including the Sean Tarry-trained stablemates (7) NEBRAAS, (17) LITIGATION and (14) PYROMANIAC.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

The three-year-olds receive at least 7kg from their elders in the Grade 2 Betway Ipe Tombi Challenge for fillies and mares. This could give them the edge.

(12) GIMME A SHOT appears to have the most scope for improvement and gets the nod to turn it around with (9) FEATHER BOA and (10) MISS DAISY on their meeting in the Grade 3 Princess Charlene Stakes over 1,400m. The trio are three-year-olds.

(6) GILDED BUTTERFLY (four-year-old) is in form and is backed up by her younger stablemate (11) CAPTAIN PEG, who is better than her last run.

RACE 7 (3,200M)

(1) IMPERIAL RUBY could show the way in the Listed Racehorse Owners Association Stayers with (3) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE and (6) ALFAATIK up there with the pace. They are the main chances.

(2) MARCHINGONTOGETHER has come on well. Despite being 2kg worse off, the gelding could turn it around with (4) MOTOWN MAGIC and (5) ARUMUGAM on the Java form line.