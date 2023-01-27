Go get Captain’s Ransom 

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) APPLE CATCHER was a close second on debut at 50-1 over this track and trip. With improvement, the filly looks the one to beat. Stablemates (6) HEAD GIRL and (9) JAZZ DIVA have shown enough to have a say. (4) CALIFORNIA DREAMIN and (5) MY FLOWER FATE could complete the minor placings.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) GREEN FALCON deserves his winning break after finding one to beat in his last two starts.

(2) SEATTLEGREENLIGHT showed ability on debut and followed up with a decent effort. The colt could be third-time lucky.

(4) ON BOARD is distance-suited and gets weight from the males.

(9) CARRIACOU has useful form. Gelded, he should improve heaps.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) LIVE MY LIFE ran on when beaten a little over two lengths in a 1,200m Grade 2 race last time. The mare has solid claims with the blinkers removed.

(6) GOING UP has run well over this trip. Will be thereabouts.

(4) WHO DO YOU LOVE was not disgraced in Grade 1 last time.

(3) BONIKA will be suited with the extra 200m.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) CAPTAIN’S RANSOM beat (5) CHANSONETTE despite conceding 5kg. The mare is set to complete a Grade 1 Majorca Stakes hat-trick.

(6) CIAO BELLA and (1) GOLDEN HOSTESS placed in the Fillies Guineas and could do so again.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) FUTURE TURN and (13) NEVADA KING should play leading roles, having finished close in a similar contest over 1,600m.

(4) WINTER AIR is weighted to make his presence felt.

(2) BARDOLINO and (3) GIMME MORE TIME are drawn well to be competitive again.

Race 6 (1,100m)

First-up scorer (5) THE ABDICATOR can double the dose.

(1) GOLDEN SICKLE and (14) FIRST ORIGIN are forward types who attracted support when winning on debut. Keep safe.

(15) DUMBLEDORE is also a debut winner who should go well again.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) ROYAL AUSSIE was fourth in a course-and-distance Group 1. The colt only needs to repeat that performance.

(6) SEEKING THE ONE won a sales race before returning from a break to finish a pleasing fourth. He should be competitive again.

(7) SEE IT AGAIN will appreciate the extra 200m.

(3) KING REGENT pleased in his first go over the distance. A threat.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(16) PRINCESS CALLA won back-to-back sprint features against her own gender. The mare looks best treated by the conditions.

(2) GIMME A PRINCE and (4) CRUISE CONTROL have taken their form to another level after being gelded. Both are in top form.

(1) ISIVUNGUVUNGU, beaten narrowly over this course and distance in his back-to-back bid last time, would have tightened up for another top performance.

Race 9 (2,000m)

Grade 1 Cape Town Met defending champion (6) KOMMETDIEDING boasts a high level of consistency but has failed to add to his tally since his win in January 2022.

He renews rivalry with 2022 runner-up (4) JET DARK, who has had his measure in both the Durban July and King’s Plate. There is little to choose between the pair.

Star filly (2) MAKE IT SNAPPY is likely to give cheek from the front under just 51.5kg. Guineas runner-up (14) COUSIN CASEY could improve over this trip to make his presence felt.